“That’s a disgrace!” – Bayern Munich Legend Didi Hamann Slams Thomas Tuchel For Making Himself Available For Barcelona

Sushan Chakraborty
Bayern Munich Manager Thomas Tuchel Might Go To Barcelona

Bayern Munich icon Didi Hamann has criticized coach Thomas Tuchel for saying he would like to manage a Spanish club hours after Xavi announced his decision to leave Barcelona. Hamann claimed it was a blatant hint from the German coach as he did not do anything on a whim.

Bayern Munich Manager Thomas Tuchel Heaped Praise On La Liga & Spaniards

At a fan event on Sunday (January 28), Tuchel expressed his love for Spain and its citizens. He said that he was excited by the idea of managing a La Liga club, adding he loved the idea of working with Spaniards. The Bayern boss said (via The Daily Mail):

Moving abroad would appeal to me again.

Spain has an extraordinary league. From my perspective, and based on my experience working with Spaniards, they are characterized by a tremendous amount of self-confidence. When you speak with Spanish players, I quickly get the sense that you are engaging with the person.”

Hamann Angered By Tuchel’s Comments, Believes Coach Hinted At Barcelona Job

Former Liverpool star Hamann did not take Tuchel’s comments well and accused him of throwing his hat in the ring to become Xavi’s successor at Barcelona. Speaking to Sky Germany, he said (via BILD):

He sits down and talks about Xavi, about the successor and that he would like to train in Barcelona or Spain. That’s a disgrace!

He (Tuchel) is a very intelligent man, something like that doesn’t just slip out of his mouth. Only he has to know one thing: If you are an employee of Bayern, taking on the management – that is rarely a good idea.

Hamann also slammed Tuchel for Bayern’s performances this season. He claimed that the Bundesliga holders were not living up to expectations, which was unacceptable.

The former Germany international added:

When I look at the last three home games, it’s subpar by Bayern Munich’s standards. Against three teams that are at the bottom, that’s simply not enough.”

Bayern have lost two of their 19 games this season and find themselves in second place in the German top-flight rankings. Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are sitting at the top, two points clear of Tuchel’s side.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
