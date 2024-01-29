Soccer

"Managing Barcelona could be a dangerous position" – Luis Garcia States Whether Mikel Arteta Could Leave Arsenal To Become Xavi's Successor

Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Linked With Barcelona
Former Liverpool star Luis Garcia has said there Mikel Arteta could leave Arsenal for Barcelona this summer, claiming the opportunity to manage the five-time European champions is too big to turn down for most managers.

Xavi To Leave Barcelona At The End Of The 2023-24 Season

Barcelona legend Xavi has announced he will not be in charge of his boyhood club next season. The Spanish tactician announced his departure shortly after the Blaugrana fell to a shock 5-3 defeat to La Liga rivals Villarreal on Saturday (January 27). Following the defeat to the Yellow Submarine, Barca have slipped to fourth place in the La Liga standings. They are trailing log leaders Girona by 11 points.

It was Barca’s third big setback in a matter of weeks. They first lost 4-1 against Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final before falling to a 3-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Garcia Says Arteta Could Feel Enticed To Leave Arsenal For Barca

Arteta has done an excellent job at Arsenal, not only guiding them back to the UEFA Champions League but also establishing them as serious Premier League contenders. According to HITC, the Catalans admire the work Arteta has done in England, meaning they could make a move for him in the summer.

Many believe the Spaniard is in it for the long haul, but Garcia feels Arteta could leave England if Barcelona come knocking on his door.

When asked why Arteta might want to leave the Gunners for the Blaugrana, Garcia told ESPN:

I know you think that managing Barcelona could be a dangerous position or it’s not a good way. 

But I can tell you that any manager in the world, or most managers in the world, if there is a ring from Barcelona, then you are going to get it. The potential work you can do in the future. I am not saying right now you are very happy because of what you have got.

He concluded by adding:

I just think you can do so much good for the future with this team. You are talking about one of the biggest clubs in the world. I think any manager would be happy to get that job.”

Arteta’s Arsenal contract expires in June 2025 and the north Londoners are reportedly working on a new deal. With Barca browsing for a manager, the Premier League giants could speed up the process and tie their coach down for good.

Sushan Chakraborty

