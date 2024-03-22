Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Charles Watts Claims Gunners Like 25-Year-Old Striker But Cites Reasons Why Move May Not Materialize

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Renowned journalist Charles Watts has said Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres will be on Arsenal’s list of potential summer targets but is unsure whether a deal would materialize.

Charles Watts Reveals Two Reasons Why Arsenal May Drop Viktor Gyokeres Pursuit

Arsenal are looking to sign a center-forward and have been linked with many top attackers over the last few months. From Brentford’s Ivan Toney to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, many elite strikers are reportedly on the Gunners’ wishlist. Watts believes Mikel Arteta’s side are also keeping tabs on Gyokeres but could refrain from signing the 25-year-old for a couple of reasons.

Watts said Gyokeres has a massive £85 million ($107.10 million) release clause in his contract, which could make Arsenal look for alternatives. Additionally, he believes that the Sporting Lisbon center-forward’s inexperience could make the move feel like a big gamble.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Watts wrote:

We know Arsenal are interested in signing a striker this summer, and one name we’ve seen linked a lot is Viktor Gyokeres, who has been a revelation since joining Sporting Lisbon from Coventry City last summer.

Gyokeres’ numbers this season certainly suggest he’s good enough for a big move and it will be a surprise if he doesn’t get one this summer, given what he has been doing for Sporting since his move last year. It’s no secret that Arsenal will be in the market to sign a top striker at the end of the season and Gyokeres will certainly be on their list of potential targets.”

He concluded by adding:

Whether he is near the top of that list, however, I just don’t know at this stage. At 25, he’s the right sort of age, but this is his first season in a top league and with a release clause of £85m, it would be a bit of a gamble on a relatively inexperienced forward. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen and he’s certainly a player to keep an eye on when it comes to Arsenal.”

Gyokeres Has Had The Most Goal Involvements Across The Top 10 European Leagues

The former Coventry City striker has been in a league of his own since moving to Portugal in July 2023. He has dazzled everyone with his sharp movement, clever passes, ability to ghost into the box without breaking a sweat, and flawless finishing. Over the course of the 2023-24 season, the Sweden international has played 39 games in all competitions, scoring 36 times and providing 14 assists.

Gyokeres is the first player across the top 10 European leagues to record 50 goal involvements (goals + assists) this season. Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane is in second place with 49 in 35 matches.

Arrow to top