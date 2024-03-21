Premier League powerhouse Chelsea could reportedly move for Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez if they cannot lure Victor Osimhen away from Napoli.

Chelsea Want To Bolster Their Attack In The Summer

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea have failed to live up to expectations this season. They are sitting in 11th place in the Premier League rankings and have lost the Carabao Cup final to a depleted Liverpool. Winning the FA Cup is their only shot at securing European soccer next season, but with Manchester City facing them in the semi-finals, the road to the final looks tricky, at best.

The Pensioners have scored just 47 goals in 29 Premier League outings this season, meaning much of their misfortunes are down to their lack of efficiency. They want to remedy the issue by signing a top center-forward and have supposedly identified Inter Milan captain Martinez as a person of interest.

The Blues Eye Move For Lautaro Martinez As Victor Osimhen Backup

According to a report from English outlet HITC, Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Martinez. They could test the waters for the 26-year-old if they cannot sign top target Osimhen.

Osimhen, 25, is one of the most sought-after players in Europe, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal also showing interest in signing him. Interest in the Nigerian center-forward has grown after Napoli slashed their asking price from £150 million ($191.85 million) to around £95 million ($121.50 million). Aware of the ever-increasing competition for the player, Chelsea have reportedly identified Martinez as a backup for Osimhen.

However, signing Martinez will take some doing, as he is very happy at San Siro. According to HITC, despite only two years remaining on Martinez’s deal, Inter are confident of tying him down to a new contract soon. To expedite negotiations, the Serie A leaders are ready to make the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner their top earner. If Martinez signs the contract, he will become practically unattainable to the west London outfit.

Martinez has been in top form in Serie A this season. Playing 26 games, he has scored 23 times and provided four assists. He also struck twice in eight matches in the UEFA Champions League before Inter’s elimination.