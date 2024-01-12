Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has hinted that Arsenal will only sell Eddie Nketiah in January if they manage to secure the services of either Ivan Toney or Victor Osimhen.

Eddie Nketiah Has Been Hit-And-Miss For Arsenal

Rising through the academy, Nketiah was officially promoted to the senior team in January 2019. He spent the next one year on loan at Leeds United before being integrated into the Gunners’ first team.

Over the last four years, the England international has played 158 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 38 times and providing nine assists. He performed admirably for the Gunners last season, especially when filling in for injured Gabriel Jesus in December 2022 and January 2023. In nine Premier League starts in that period, he scored four times and provided an assist.

Nketiah has gotten his fair share of chances this season as well, but he has not been as clinical as hoped. Playing 19 Premier League games this term, he has struck five times and provided three assists.

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Why Gunners Do Not Want To Sell Nketiah

According to Romano, Arsenal want to bring either Brentford’s Toney or Napoli’s Osimhen to the club in January. However, both players are likely to go for over $100 million, complicating the pursuit for Arsenal.

So, since the north Londoners are unlikely to land either player this January, they will not part ways with Nketiah just yet. Shedding light on the matter, Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing column (via CaughtOffside):

“Eddie Nketiah has interest from many clubs. Crystal Palace are there, but they’re not the only ones, though the complication is that it’s not easy for Arsenal at the moment to find a striker on the market for the long term. We know how Arsenal work – two years ago with Dusan Vlahovic, they wanted a striker and he was on their list, but he decided to go to Juventus. Arsenal decided not to panic, they decided to wait and to go for a different strategy and to go for another striker in the summer. They want for the players they want, they are not going to do something they are not 100% convinced about.

“At the moment, players like they like are either very expensive or not available on the market, like Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen. So I think it’s going to be difficult for Arsenal to find a striker, it’s not an easy market at the moment. I’m sure Arsenal will try for a new full-back this January, but for a striker it’s not easy, and that’s what would be required for them to give the green light for Nketiah to leave.”

Arsenal, who have lost their last three matches in all competitions, will return to action against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday (January 20).