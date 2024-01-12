Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Gunners Will Sell Eddie Nketiah Only On One Condition

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arsenal Star Eddie Nketiah
Arsenal Star Eddie Nketiah

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has hinted that Arsenal will only sell Eddie Nketiah in January if they manage to secure the services of either Ivan Toney or Victor Osimhen.

Eddie Nketiah Has Been Hit-And-Miss For Arsenal

Rising through the academy, Nketiah was officially promoted to the senior team in January 2019. He spent the next one year on loan at Leeds United before being integrated into the Gunners’ first team.

Over the last four years, the England international has played 158 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 38 times and providing nine assists. He performed admirably for the Gunners last season, especially when filling in for injured Gabriel Jesus in December 2022 and January 2023. In nine Premier League starts in that period, he scored four times and provided an assist.

Nketiah has gotten his fair share of chances this season as well, but he has not been as clinical as hoped. Playing 19 Premier League games this term, he has struck five times and provided three assists.

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Why Gunners Do Not Want To Sell Nketiah

According to Romano, Arsenal want to bring either Brentford’s Toney or Napoli’s Osimhen to the club in January. However, both players are likely to go for over $100 million, complicating the pursuit for Arsenal.

So, since the north Londoners are unlikely to land either player this January, they will not part ways with Nketiah just yet. Shedding light on the matter, Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing column (via CaughtOffside):

Eddie Nketiah has interest from many clubs. Crystal Palace are there, but they’re not the only ones, though the complication is that it’s not easy for Arsenal at the moment to find a striker on the market for the long term. We know how Arsenal work – two years ago with Dusan Vlahovic, they wanted a striker and he was on their list, but he decided to go to Juventus. Arsenal decided not to panic, they decided to wait and to go for a different strategy and to go for another striker in the summer. They want for the players they want, they are not going to do something they are not 100% convinced about.

At the moment, players like they like are either very expensive or not available on the market, like Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen. So I think it’s going to be difficult for Arsenal to find a striker, it’s not an easy market at the moment. I’m sure Arsenal will try for a new full-back this January, but for a striker it’s not easy, and that’s what would be required for them to give the green light for Nketiah to leave.

Arsenal, who have lost their last three matches in all competitions, will return to action against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday (January 20).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Star Eddie Nketiah
Soccer

LATEST Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Gunners Will Sell Eddie Nketiah Only On One Condition

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 12 2024
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Report: Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea Could Start Bidding War For 22-Year-Old Manchester United Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 12 2024

Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City could all reportedly go after Crystal Palace star and Manchester United target Michael Olise in the summer transfer window. Manchester United See Olise As…

Manchester United Have Conceded 14 Champions League Goals
Soccer
“United have been predictable and, at their worst, dull” – Jamie Carragher Claims Erik ten Hag Is ‘Effectively An Interim Coach’ At Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 12 2024

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed Erik ten Hag is on borrowed time at Manchester United, adding Sir Jim Ratcliffe may look to bring in a manager who is a…

Barcelona Have Qualified For Champions League RO16
Soccer
“I think that we can dominate them and win” – Barcelona Coach Xavi Looking To Replicate Last Season’s Heroics In Supercopa De Espana Final Against Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 12 2024
Tottenham Hotspur Newboy Radu Dragusin Backed To Join Real Madrid
Soccer
“I see him at Real Madrid” – Agent Backs Radu Dragusin To Leave Tottenham Hotspur For Spanish Giants ‘In Three Or Four Years’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 12 2024
manchester united v southampton premier league
Soccer
What Is The Highest Soccer Score In History? Record Results From Major Competitions
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 11 2024
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp And Mohamed Salah
Soccer
Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Names Player Jurgen Klopp Wanted To Sign Instead Of Mohamed Salah, Says Situation Could Have Been Dire Like Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 11 2024
Arrow to top