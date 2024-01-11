Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly one of the teams interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Hugo Ekitike in the January transfer window.

Hugo Ekitike Has Been Frozen Out At PSG

PSG attacker Ekitike established himself as a competent backup to the formidable Kylian Mbappe last season. Playing on loan from Stade Reims, he pitched in with an impressive three goals and four assists in 25 matches as Les Parisiens clinched the Ligue 1 title. Unfortunately, Luis Enrique, who took charge of the Parisians before the start of the 2023-24 season, does not have the Frenchman in his plans.

The 21-year-old, who moved to Parc des Princes permanently from Stade Reims in July, has played just one match this season. The attacker had an eight-minute cameo in PSG’s goalless draw with FC Lorient on Matchday 1 of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 season. Ekitike was demoted to the bench in the next two games before being entirely discarded from the first-team squad.

Ekitike has reportedly grown frustrated at his situation in Paris and wants a change of scenery. And according to French outlet L’Equipe, he has three main exit routes in front of him.

Wolverhampton Wanderers One Of 3 Main Frontrunners For PSG Outcast

As per the aforementioned report, several European teams are interested in signing Ekitike in January, either on loan or permanently. Out of the interested parties, Bundesliga sides Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg and Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers have emerged as the three frontrunners.

The report further adds that Wolfsburg are the only team to submit a formal offer for Ekitike. However, both Wolves are Frankfurt are also intensifying their efforts to sign the highly-rated young center-forward.

PSG, who signed the France U21 international for a €28.5 million ($31.28 million) fee in the summer transfer window, are not opposed to offloading him. However, the French champions want to recover at least a portion of the money they spent on the youngster, which is why they prefer an outright sale instead of a loan with a purchase clause.

Ekitike has thus far played 33 games for PSG in all competitions, scoring four times and providing four assists. His contract with the Ligue 1 holders does not expire until June 30, 2027.