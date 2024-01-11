Soccer

Report: Premier League Side Among Several Teams Interested In PSG Attacker Hugo Ekitike

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Hugo Ekitike Frozen Out Of PSG
Hugo Ekitike Frozen Out Of PSG

Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly one of the teams interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Hugo Ekitike in the January transfer window.

Hugo Ekitike Has Been Frozen Out At PSG

PSG attacker Ekitike established himself as a competent backup to the formidable Kylian Mbappe last season. Playing on loan from Stade Reims, he pitched in with an impressive three goals and four assists in 25 matches as Les Parisiens clinched the Ligue 1 title. Unfortunately, Luis Enrique, who took charge of the Parisians before the start of the 2023-24 season, does not have the Frenchman in his plans.

The 21-year-old, who moved to Parc des Princes permanently from Stade Reims in July, has played just one match this season. The attacker had an eight-minute cameo in PSG’s goalless draw with FC Lorient on Matchday 1 of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 season. Ekitike was demoted to the bench in the next two games before being entirely discarded from the first-team squad.

Ekitike has reportedly grown frustrated at his situation in Paris and wants a change of scenery. And according to French outlet L’Equipe, he has three main exit routes in front of him.

Wolverhampton Wanderers One Of 3 Main Frontrunners For PSG Outcast

As per the aforementioned report, several European teams are interested in signing Ekitike in January, either on loan or permanently. Out of the interested parties, Bundesliga sides Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg and Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers have emerged as the three frontrunners.

The report further adds that Wolfsburg are the only team to submit a formal offer for Ekitike. However, both Wolves are Frankfurt are also intensifying their efforts to sign the highly-rated young center-forward.

PSG, who signed the France U21 international for a €28.5 million ($31.28 million) fee in the summer transfer window, are not opposed to offloading him. However, the French champions want to recover at least a portion of the money they spent on the youngster, which is why they prefer an outright sale instead of a loan with a purchase clause.

Ekitike has thus far played 33 games for PSG in all competitions, scoring four times and providing four assists. His contract with the Ligue 1 holders does not expire until June 30, 2027.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer

LATEST Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana Declare They Have No Intention Of Selling 24-Year-Old Amid Interest From Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United & Bayern Munich

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 11 2024
Hugo Ekitike Frozen Out Of PSG
Soccer
Report: Premier League Side Among Several Teams Interested In PSG Attacker Hugo Ekitike
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 11 2024

Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly one of the teams interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Hugo Ekitike in the January transfer window. Hugo Ekitike Has Been Frozen…

Real Madrid Superstar Toni Kroos
Soccer
Real Madrid Star Toni Kroos Mocks Saudi Arabia Fans On Social Media After Supercopa De Espana Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 11 2024

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos has taken a sarcastic jibe at Saudi Arabia fans on social media following his team’s victory over Atletico Madrid at the Al-Awwan Stadium in Riyadh…

Liverpool Legend Jamie Redknapp
Soccer
“That’s exactly what they needed” – Jamie Redknapp Lauds Liverpool Star For His Match-Winning Display Against Fulham
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 11 2024
Manchester United Man Andre Onana Is One Of The Most Valuable Goalkeepers In The World
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Goalkeepers In January 2024: Manchester United Ace Andre Onana Stars
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 11 2024
Real Madrid Beat Atletico Madrid
Soccer
Real Madrid 5-3 Atletico Madrid: Los Blancos Dig Deep To Clinch Supercopa De Espana Semi-Final Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 11 2024
Manchester United's New Investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Soccer
Report: How Sir Jim Ratcliffe Plans To Bring Glory Back To Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 10 2024
Arrow to top