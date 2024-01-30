Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Ligue 1 side Marseille as well as a few Serie A clubs are interested in Arsenal man Nuno Tavares, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal Want To Sell Tavares But Nottingham Are Not Interested, Reports Fabrizio Romano

The Gunners loaned Tavares out to Nottingham Forest on the final day of the summer transfer window. The Benfica academy graduate wanted regular play time, which Mikel Arteta was not prepared to offer. Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest were more open to giving him more minutes, but it has not been smooth sailing for Tavares at City Ground.

After playing him in three consecutive games between Matchdays 4 and 6, Santo took him out of circulation, either not including him in his squad or leaving him on the bench. His first start for Forest in the Premier League came in a 3-2 defeat to Brentford on January 20. He played 90 minutes in that game, and there is a chance he will continue to get more minutes in the coming five-odd months.

According to Romano, Arsenal are willing to bump Tavares off their payroll as soon as possible, but Forest are reportedly unwilling to green-light the switch. And as long as Forest do not give it the all-clear, the north Londoners cannot sell Tavares to potential suitors.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside the Italian journalist wrote:

“Marseille wanted Nuno Tavares, some Italian clubs too, but Nottingham Forest are not giving the green light to end his loan. They want to keep him, especially the manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

“Arsenal would be open to selling Tavares immediately but again, there is currently no green light from Forest.”

Selling Tavares Would Have Been An Excellent Move For The Gunners

Arteta does not see Tavares as an integral member of his squad, with former Manchester City man Oleksandr Zinchenko serving as his first-choice left-back. So, Arteta and Co. do not mind if a foreign club swoop in for the player, as it would help them with Financial Fair Play.

According to reports, Arsenal are interested in signing Ivan Toney in the summer transfer window, and Tavares’ departure could have had a tangible impact on their war chest.

The Portugal U21 international has been at the Emirates Stadium since joining from Benfica for an €8 million fee in July 2021. He has played 28 games for the senior team thus far, scoring once and providing two assists. His contract with Arteta’s side expires in June 2025.