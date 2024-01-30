Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Ligue 1 & Serie A Clubs Are Interested In Gunners Loanee

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Ligue 1 side Marseille as well as a few Serie A clubs are interested in Arsenal man Nuno Tavares, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal Want To Sell Tavares But Nottingham Are Not Interested, Reports Fabrizio Romano

The Gunners loaned Tavares out to Nottingham Forest on the final day of the summer transfer window. The Benfica academy graduate wanted regular play time, which Mikel Arteta was not prepared to offer. Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest were more open to giving him more minutes, but it has not been smooth sailing for Tavares at City Ground.

After playing him in three consecutive games between Matchdays 4 and 6, Santo took him out of circulation, either not including him in his squad or leaving him on the bench. His first start for Forest in the Premier League came in a 3-2 defeat to Brentford on January 20. He played 90 minutes in that game, and there is a chance he will continue to get more minutes in the coming five-odd months.

According to Romano, Arsenal are willing to bump Tavares off their payroll as soon as possible, but Forest are reportedly unwilling to green-light the switch. And as long as Forest do not give it the all-clear, the north Londoners cannot sell Tavares to potential suitors.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside the Italian journalist wrote:

Marseille wanted Nuno Tavares, some Italian clubs too, but Nottingham Forest are not giving the green light to end his loan. They want to keep him, especially the manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Arsenal would be open to selling Tavares immediately but again, there is currently no green light from Forest.

Selling Tavares Would Have Been An Excellent Move For The Gunners

Arteta does not see Tavares as an integral member of his squad, with former Manchester City man Oleksandr Zinchenko serving as his first-choice left-back. So, Arteta and Co. do not mind if a foreign club swoop in for the player, as it would help them with Financial Fair Play.

According to reports, Arsenal are interested in signing Ivan Toney in the summer transfer window, and Tavares’ departure could have had a tangible impact on their war chest.

The Portugal U21 international has been at the Emirates Stadium since joining from Benfica for an €8 million fee in July 2021. He has played 28 games for the senior team thus far, scoring once and providing two assists. His contract with Arteta’s side expires in June 2025.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer

LATEST Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Ligue 1 & Serie A Clubs Are Interested In Gunners Loanee

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 30 2024
Manchester United Have Been Poor This Season
Soccer
“I feel for Erik ten Hag” – Paul Merson Makes Bold Prediction For Wolverhampton Wanderers Vs Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 30 2024

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has criticized Manchester United for their poor FA Cup display against Newport County and warned more misfortune awaited them in the Premier League on Thursday (February…

Liverpool Vs Chelsea
Soccer
“Dress rehearsal for the Carabao Cup final” – Chris Sutton Predicts The Score For Liverpool Vs Chelsea
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 30 2024

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has backed Premier League leaders Liverpool to pick up a slender 2-1 victory in their upcoming clash with Chelsea at Anfield. Chris Sutton Backs Liverpool…

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Jurgen Klopp’s 5 Worst Signings At Liverpool
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 30 2024
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
5 Best Liverpool Signings Under Jurgen Klopp
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 30 2024
Lionel Messi Luis Suarez Al Hilal Inter Miami
Soccer
Al-Hilal 4-3 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez Score But Cannot End Herons’ Winless Streak
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 30 2024
Lionel Messi Turned Down And Offer From Saudi Arabian Club Al-Hilal
Soccer
Riyadh Season Cup 2024: Al-Hilal Vs. Inter Miami – Where To Watch In US, Team News, Form & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 29 2024
Arrow to top