Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reacted to reports that Arsenal are making preparations to land Barcelona target Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window. Romano said that while the Real Sociedad man was on the Gunners’ radar, they had not approached the player about a summer switch.

Arsenal & Barcelona Target Zubimendi Focused On Real Sociedad, Claims Fabrizio Romano

According to reports, Arsenal are looking to add more steel to their midfield in the summer transfer window and have identified Real Sociedad ace Zubimendi as their top target. The north London outfit supposedly wanted to bring Zubimendi in January itself, but his hefty €60 million ($64.6 million) release clause as well as the player’s loyalty toward the club made the deal improbable.

Speaking to GiveMeSport toward the end of January, Romano said:

“In January it is really complicated [for Arsenal to sign Zubimendi] because of the cost of the deal, which is around €60m [£52m], the value of the release clause for Zubimendi.

“But it is also complicated on a personal point of view for Zubimendi because he’s a big Real Sociedad fan, not just a fantastic player.”

Many expect Arsenal to return for the player in the summer transfer window, with a recent report claiming they had started “laying the groundwork” for the transfer.

Romano, however, has shot the suggestions down, saying talks will not progress in February or March as Zubimendi is solely focused on La Real’s Champions League and La Liga campaigns.

The Italian revealed in his Daily Briefing column (via CaughtOffside):

“Martin Zubimendi is on Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern list for the summer.

“At the moment, there is nothing more than this as Zubimendi only wants to focus on Real Sociedad and he loves his club. He is fully focused on La Liga and the Champions League, with no distraction at all. It will take time, there is nothing for February or March, despite some talk that Arsenal have already been ‘laying the groundwork’ for this deal.”

Zubimendi Has Been In Excellent Form For Sociedad This Season

Zubimendi, 25, has been in excellent form for Real Sociedad in La Liga. Playing 22 matches in the Spanish top flight, the defensive midfielder has struck four times and claimed an assist. He has won 19 of 37 tackles, blocked five shots and 18 passes; intercepted 26 passes, and made 39 clearances.

Sociedad are very much satisfied with the Spain international’s performances and do not want to sell him. However, they will have no option but to oblige if his release clause is triggered and the player agrees to leave. The academy graduate’s current contract expires in June 2027.