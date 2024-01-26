Soccer

Manchester United Rumor: Christian Falk Claims Champions League-Winning Manager Could Replace Erik Ten Hag If Situation Does Not Improve At Old Trafford

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag

Renowned journalist Christian Falk has said Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel could replace Erik ten Hag at the helm if the situation does not improve at Manchester United.

Erik Ten Hag Is Under Pressure At Manchester United

After taking Manchester United to a top-four finish in the 2022-23 season, Ten Hag was expected to establish them as one of the title contenders in 2023-24. Unfortunately for the Mancunians, things have not panned out that way.

The Red Devils have failed to play their natural game this season, struggling to score as well as to keep clean sheets. They have picked up only 32 points from 21 Premier League matches this season and are sitting in eighth place in the rankings, 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

They have also crashed out of the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup. FA Cup is their only hope of avoiding a disappointing trophyless campaign.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS overseeing all soccer-related operations at Manchester United, Ten Hag must show that he is the right man for the job. If he cannot, it will not be surprising to see a change in the dugout.

Tuchel Has Long Been Eyeing Man Utd Job, Claims Christian Falk

According to Falk, 2021 UEFA Champions League-winning manager Tuchel could be in the running for the job.

In his Fact Files column, the German journalist revealed (via CaughtOffside):

There was an interview he gave where he mentioned that he had a lot more respect during his time in England compared to Germany. 

Naturally, this wasn’t so good when the bosses in Germany heard this as they felt they gave him all the tools to succeed, including Harry Kane and a really expensive squad and they’re not seeing any development.

He continued:

On the other hand, he’s saying he’s confident but we know in the back of his mind he’s always thinking about England. He was always keen on the job at Manchester United and you see that Erik ten Hag is not so settled at the moment.

If Ten Hag lost his job in the summer and the crisis at Bayern Munich is still ongoing, this could be a good situation for everyone.”

Tuchel took Bayern to the Bundesliga title on the final Matchday of the 2023-24 season but faces a stiffer challenge this year. The Bavarians, who have already crashed out of DFB Pokal, are trailing league leaders Bayer Leverkusen by four points, despite having the most valuable squad in the division. If Tuchel cannot turn it around in the next six months, the Bayern board may not hesitate to appoint a new manager.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
