Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Gunners’ Links With Serie A Youngster

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has played down talks of Arsenal’s interest in Fiorentina youngster Michael Kayode, saying the Italian is very happy at his current club.

Kayode’s Former Manager Makes Interesting Arsenal Claim

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport recently ran a story based on Kayode’s former manager Antonio Soda’s remarks about Arsenal. Soda said the club had already looked at him and named the north Londoner club as a possible destination for the 19-year-old fullback.

He said:

I would take him to the European Championship because he is a player who can become really strong, who has already been sought after by Arsenal. 

[Future?] It depends on Fiorentina, which is an important club, but if they were to sell him, it would have to be a team like Arsenal.

Romano Does Not Believe Arsenal-Kayode Links Have Substance

Romano, who has been the most trusted source when it comes to soccer transfers for quite a while now, has played the links interest down. The Italian journalist said the youngster was happy at the Artemio Franchi Stadium, as reflected by the recent deal he signed with La Viola.

Discussing the matter in his Daily Briefing column, Romano revealed (via CaughtOffside):

He (Kayode) signed a new deal with Fiorentina just three weeks ago.

My understanding is that he’s very happy at Fiorentina and not close to any other club, so any links with Arsenal or others would just be about regular scouting activity by multiple clubs – we expect these clubs to keep an eye on one of the most talented full-backs in Serie A.

Romano concluded by adding:

He’s a very good player and one to watch for the future, for sure.

Kayode has been in impressive form for Fiorentina this season. Playing six games in Serie A, the jet-heeled full-back has claimed an assist. He has also played three more games in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Kayode, who previously played for Juventus‘ U19 side, sees his contract expire in June 2028, with Fiorentina also holding the option to extend his stay for an additional year.

Arsenal or any other suitor would have to table a sizable offer to have a chance at landing the youngster.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Arrow to top