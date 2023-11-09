Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta still has faith in Thomas Partey, amid fresh reports linking the midfielder to a move to Juventus.

Thomas Partey Reportedly Wants To Leave Arsenal For Juventus

According to The Daily Mail, Partey has expressed his desire to leave the Emirates Stadium. The Ghana international has supposedly told Arteta and Co. that he wishes to sign for Serie A giants Juventus in January.

This is not the first time that Partey has been linked with an Arsenal exit. In the summer transfer window, Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli were credited with an interest in the former Atletico Madrid star, while Juve, too, were keen on getting him on their books. However, neither deal panned out as the north Londoners wanted to keep the powerhouse.

Arsenal have not been able to rely on Partey this season due to his niggling injuries. Arteta recently admitted that the Ghanaian’s fitness was a big concern amid reports he could be out of action until December.

Fabrizio Romano Plays Down Partey Exit Talks

One of the most trusted voices in the sport, Romano, however, does not think Partey is leaving for Juventus in January. He said that not only would the Bianconeri prioritize other signings in January, but Arteta also saw the 30-year-old as an important member of his squad.

In his Daily Briefing column, the Italian journalist wrote:

“Juventus were interested in Thomas Partey last summer, but then Arsenal decided to keep him.

“I’m not expecting big movements for Thomas in January, I’m told Juventus want more offensive players in midfield than Thomas.”

Romano concluded by adding:

“And I’m still told Mikel Arteta considers Thomas an important player, despite recent reports from Italy that the Ghana international could look to leave.”

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico for a €50 million ($53.5 million) fee in the summer of 2020. The holding midfielder, who has yet to make his Champions League debut this season, has featured in 105 games for the club in all competitions, scoring five times and providing four assists. His contract with the club runs out in June 2025.