Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Mikel Arteta Still Values Juventus-Linked Gunner

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta still has faith in Thomas Partey, amid fresh reports linking the midfielder to a move to Juventus.

Thomas Partey Reportedly Wants To Leave Arsenal For Juventus

According to The Daily Mail, Partey has expressed his desire to leave the Emirates Stadium. The Ghana international has supposedly told Arteta and Co. that he wishes to sign for Serie A giants Juventus in January.

This is not the first time that Partey has been linked with an Arsenal exit. In the summer transfer window, Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli were credited with an interest in the former Atletico Madrid star, while Juve, too, were keen on getting him on their books. However, neither deal panned out as the north Londoners wanted to keep the powerhouse.

Arsenal have not been able to rely on Partey this season due to his niggling injuries. Arteta recently admitted that the Ghanaian’s fitness was a big concern amid reports he could be out of action until December.

Fabrizio Romano Plays Down Partey Exit Talks

One of the most trusted voices in the sport, Romano, however, does not think Partey is leaving for Juventus in January. He said that not only would the Bianconeri prioritize other signings in January, but Arteta also saw the 30-year-old as an important member of his squad.

In his Daily Briefing column, the Italian journalist wrote:

Juventus were interested in Thomas Partey last summer, but then Arsenal decided to keep him. 

I’m not expecting big movements for Thomas in January, I’m told Juventus want more offensive players in midfield than Thomas.”

Romano concluded by adding:

And I’m still told Mikel Arteta considers Thomas an important player, despite recent reports from Italy that the Ghana international could look to leave.”

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico for a €50 million ($53.5 million) fee in the summer of 2020. The holding midfielder, who has yet to make his Champions League debut this season, has featured in 105 games for the club in all competitions, scoring five times and providing four assists. His contract with the club runs out in June 2025.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Jadon Sancho Manchester United
Soccer

LATEST Manchester United Have Lost Over $2.7 Million Since Suspending Jadon Sancho

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  25min
Manchester United Copenhagen
Soccer
Manchester United Suffer Shattering 4-3 Champions League Defeat At Copenhagen, Ten Hag Blames Officials
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  57min

Manchester United cannot seem to catch a break. Days after a narrow 1-0 victory over Premier League rivals Fulham, they suffered another setback, this time against Copenhagen in the UEFA…

Pique In Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid
Soccer
“They were inferior in each round” – Barcelona Icon Gerard Pique Claims Real Madrid’s Last Champions League Win ‘Won’t Be Remembered’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h

Former Barcelona center-back Gerard Pique has sparked controversy with his assessment of Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League performances, saying Los Blancos’ latest triumph will not be remembered. Pique Suggests Barcelona’s…

PSG Keeper Donnarumma
Soccer
“It was a bit too much” – PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Criticizes AC Milan Fans For Giving Gianluigi Donnarumma A Hard Time In Champions League Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer Rumor: Red Devils Could Sell Superstar To A Saudi Pro League Club In January
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 8 2023
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On Blues’ Alleged Interest In Serie A Striker
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 8 2023
Real Madrid Star Eduardo Camavinga
Soccer
Eduardo Camavinga Signs New Real Madrid Contract, Joins Vinicius Jr. & Rodrygo In €1 Billion Club
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 8 2023
Arrow to top