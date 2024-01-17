Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Gunners' Links With 2 Top Center-Backs

Sushan Chakraborty
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has given his verdict on Arsenal’s links with Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. The Italian journalist believes nothing is concrete with either player and no move will materialize in the January transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano Plays Down De Ligt To Arsenal Rumors

The Athletic credited Arsenal with an interest in Bayern ace De Ligt in a report at the end of December. They claimed the Gunners were looking to bolster their back line and had identified the Dutchman as a person of interest. Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck and Ajax defender Jorrel Hato were also mentioned alongside De Ligt.

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano discussed the links, claiming no move would materialize in the January window. He said (via CaughtOffside):

Matthijs de Ligt was recently mentioned as a name on Arsenal’s list, and of course he’s a top player, but I’m told nothing will happen in January. He’s currently injured, though the injury is not serious and he should be back in 7-10 days, so it’s nothing to do with that.

Still, there’s nothing happening for now. In the summer, everything can change and many English clubs are keeping close eye to the situation so let’s see what happens there but I don’t have concrete updates on Arsenal or any other club as it’s not something to be decided now.”

‘Underrated’ Branthwaite May Only Leave Everton In The Summer

In a recent report, TalkSPORT’s journalist Alex Crooks claimed Arsenal were one of the frontrunners for the services of Everton’s 21-year-old defender Branthwaite. Crooks said the Toffees could offload Branthwaite in January itself to improve their finances.

Romano, however, believes Everton will want to keep the player at least until the summer.

He added on Branthwaite:

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has also been linked with the Gunners, but my understanding is that we’re just seeing normal scouting from many clubs, again with nothing concrete at this stage.

In my opinion he’s very good player, probably underrated; but it’s also fair to say that Everton want to keep him and maybe a sale could be considered in the summer transfer window.

De Ligt and Branthwaite are both gifted defenders and have their best years ahead of them. The 24-year-old center-back has thus far played 55 matches for Bayern in all competitions, scoring four times. Branthwaite, meanwhile, has played 22 games for Everton after being promoted to the first team at the start of the 2023-24 season.

