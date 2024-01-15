Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Harry Kane, expressing what a privilege it is to coach the Englishman and backing him to break Robert Lewandowski’s Bundesliga record.

Harry Kane Has Been Unstoppable At Bayern Munich

Kane has seemingly taken his game to a whole new level since moving to the Allianz Arena from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in August. The England international has bagged an astonishing 22 goals and claimed five assists in only 16 games in the Bundesliga. He has also scored four times and provided three assists in six appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Tottenham Hotspur has expressed his desire to win it all at Bayern. While he has not publically set any personal milestone targets, he must be keeping an eye on Lewandowski’s challenging Bundesliga goalscoring record. In the 2020-21 Bundesliga season, the Polish striker scored a whopping 41 goals in only 29 appearances, surpassing Gerd Muller and becoming the title-holder of most goals scored in a single campaign.

Kane is now 19 short of equalling the former Bayern striker’s tally, and Tuchel believes the 30-year-old can get the job done.

Tuchel Hails Kane, Backs Him To Create Bundesliga Record

When asked if Kane could break Lewandowski’s record in his debut Bundesliga season, Tuchel told ESPN:

“It is in danger. No one could ever believe that would be in danger, but it is in danger. We need a bit of luck. We need the team to keep going, Harry needs to be fit, and then we see what’s coming… I clearly think that for Harry there are no limits.”

The German also lauded Kane for his humility and for doing everything that was asked of him.

Tuchel added:

“It’s just a gift, honestly, to be his coach. I feel very privileged. He’s super humble. He’s the first out there on the pitch every single day. What you ever ask of him he will do it. He is that huge personality that is so humble and then becomes a shark — a shark on the field, because he is up for goals, he’s up for winning.”

Kane, who has signed a four-year deal with the Bavarians will return to Bundesliga action when Bayern welcome Werder Bremen to the Allianz Arena on Sunday (January 21).