Top journalist Ben Jacobs has named four young strikers that Arsenal are eyeing for the summer transfer window, claiming that long-time target Ivan Toney is no longer a priority. According to Jacobs, Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, Evan Ferguson, and Joshua Zirkzee are the four center-forwards the Londoners are closely monitoring.

Ben Jacobs Says Arsenal Could Struggle To Sign Sporting Sharpshooter Gyokeres

Sporting CP striker Gyokeres has been in sensational form this season. Playing in 41 matches for the club in all competitions, the 25-year-old has stuck 36 times and provided 15 assists. The Portuguese outfit are well aware of the interest in the attacker and have set his release clause at a whopping €100 million ($107.72 million). Jacobs believes Arsenal could struggle to meet the price head-on and will need support from exit-bound Eddie Nketiah’s transfer.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the journalist wrote:

“Viktor Gyokeres is on Arsenal’s list of striker options for this summer. The 25-year-old has 36 goals in just 40 games in all competitions and this hasn’t gone unnoticed at Arsenal.

“However, Sporting expect Gyokeres’s €100m release clause to be triggered, or bettered for a more preferable deal structure. That’s quite challenging for Arsenal, even with the money of Champions League football next season. That said, Eddie Nketiah could bring in some money despite being valued as a squad player. Wolves and Crystal Palace retain an interest.”

Jacobs then named a few alternatives on the north Londoners’ list but warned that Chelsea, AC Milan, and Manchester United were also in the running.

He added:

“Arsenal are also looking at RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, and could face competition from both Chelsea and Manchester United. And Bologna’s in-form Joshua Zirkzee has also been discussed internally – a player AC Milan are tracking too.”

Jacobs Explains Why Ivan Toney Is Not At The Top Of Gunners’ Wishlist Anymore

The journalist also shed light on Arsenal-Toney links. He claimed the 28-year-old was not a priority target for Mikel Arteta’s side, due to his age and cost.

Jacobs concluded the topic by adding:

“Arsenal have been long-linked with Brentford’s Ivan Toney, but I don’t think he’s now necessarily top of their list of targets, partly due to age and cost. It’s the same with Chelsea as well and has been for quite some time. And that might be good news for Manchester United.”

As per sources, Brentford want a sizable fee for their talisman this summer. Teams must be prepared to shell out close to £60 million ($75 million) to have a shot at signing him.