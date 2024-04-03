Chelsea Vs. Manchester United: Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction

Two struggling heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester United will square off on Matchday 30 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Continue reading to get all the key details for one of the most highly anticipated matches on the English soccer calendar.

Chelsea Vs. Manchester United: Date, Time, Venue & Where To Watch Premier League Showdown In US

Chelsea will welcome old foes Manchester United to Stamford Bridge for their upcoming Premier League meeting. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 P.M. BST / 3:15 P.M. ET / 12:15 P.M. PT on Thursday, April 4.

Manchester United and Chelsea fans in the United States can tune in to either USA Network or Universo to watch the Premier League bash. They can also stream the game via FuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Chelsea Vs. Manchester United: Preview

Form

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea have been all over the place in the 2023-24 Premier League season, just like they were in 2022-23. With only 40 points on the board after 28 rounds of fixtures, the Blues find themselves in 12th place in the league rankings, a whopping 27 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea are coming into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-2 stalemate with Burnley at Stamford Bridge. Despite playing against 10 men, the hosts could not protect their two-goal cushion and dropped two invaluable points, settling for their third draw in four league matches. If they do not pull up their socks in their final 10 matches of the season, they could once again finish in the bottom half of the table.

Manchester United, on paper, have fared better than the Pensioners, but their performances have hardly been convincing. Amassing 48 points from 29 games, the Red Devils are sitting in sixth place — a staggering 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Erik ten Hag’s side produced one of their worst performances of the season away at Brentford on Matchday 28. The visitors were thoroughly outclassed at the Gtech Community Stadium and were fortunate to escape with a 1-1 draw. They ended the game with an xG of 0.59. The Bees, meanwhile, had 3.29.

Availability

Chelsea are going through an injury crisis, with Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Lesley Ugochukwu (all hamstring), Levi Colwill (toe), Carney Chukwuemeka (knock), and longer-term absentees Wesley Fofana (knee) and Romeo Lavia (thigh) all out of this Thursday’s game. Malo Gusto and Ben Chilwell are also racing against time to feature against United.

Coming to Manchester United, Victor Lindelof (hamstring) and Lisandro Martinez (calf) are out for the game, while Raphael Varane is a doubt after prematurely coming off in the draw with Brentford. Anthony Martial (groin), Luke Shaw (muscle), and Tyrell Malacia (knee) remain on the treatment table.

Head-To-Head

According to the data from the Independent, Chelsea and Manchester United have met 194 times so far, with the former winning 55, the latter 83, and 56 games ending all square. Ten Hag’s side came out on top in their Premier League meeting earlier this season, securing a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

Chelsea Vs. Manchester United: Prediction

Chelsea and Manchester United have both been wildly inconsistent this season, making it difficult to make a prediction. However, considering the form Cole Palmer has been in lately — 4 goals & 4 assists in 6 games — and their home advantage, we are giving the Blues the edge. We are backing Chelsea to secure a 2-1 win over Man Utd at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.