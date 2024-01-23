Premier League heavyweights Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on Porto’s in-form frontman Evanilson as a possible replacement for Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal Want A More Prolific Alternative To Gabriel Jesus

The Gunners currently have two strikers at their disposal, Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. The former is an expert at operating as a No. 9.5. He is sensational at withstanding pressure and retaining position. Additionally, he is an excellent passer, which allows him to link up effortlessly with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard. However, such brilliant link-up play comes at the expense of his work inside the box.

Unlike a traditional No. 9, Jesus does not attack the box as often. He spends a lot of time lurking around it, which has taken a toll on his goal return. The Brazil international has featured in 22 games for the north London outfit this season, scoring seven times and providing four assists.

Nketiah, on the other hand, is neither as competent a link-up man as Jesus nor is he a better finisher. The Englishman has played 28 times for Mikel Arteta’s side this season, scoring six goals and bagging five assists.

According to TeamTalk, Arsenal understand they need a more prolific striker to beat the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League race. Brentford ace Ivan Toney is reportedly the player they want to bring to the Emirates Stadium, but the Englishman is reluctant to move this January. Even in the summer, he could cost around £80 million ($101.7 million), which would make him the most expensive striker in the Gunners’ history.

Gunners Prepared To Spend £64 Million On Evanilson

As per Football Transfers, Arsenal still want Toney to replace Jesus as their first-choice striker, but they are also keeping a solid backup in case the move falls through.

Evanilson, who has been in scintillating form in the Primeira Liga this season, has reportedly emerged as a possible backup for Toney. Arsenal’s new scout Paulo Xavier has been thoroughly impressed by his sharpness in front of goal and there is a possibility that the club will pay Porto’s hefty asking price to bring the Brazil U23 international to north London.

According to the aforementioned source, the Portuguese outfit want £64 million ($81.4 million) for the in-form center-forward. And despite his lack of experience in the top five European leagues, Arsenal are reportedly prepared to meet Porto’s valuation.

Evanilson, 24, has featured in 23 games for the club in all competitions this season, scoring 16 times and providing five assists. His contract with Porto runs out in June 2027.