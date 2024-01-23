Soccer

Arsenal Transfer Rumor: Gunners To Replace Gabriel Jesus With Primeira Liga Goalmachine

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arsenal Ace Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal Ace Gabriel Jesus

Premier League heavyweights Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on Porto’s in-form frontman Evanilson as a possible replacement for Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal Want A More Prolific Alternative To Gabriel Jesus

The Gunners currently have two strikers at their disposal, Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. The former is an expert at operating as a No. 9.5. He is sensational at withstanding pressure and retaining position. Additionally, he is an excellent passer, which allows him to link up effortlessly with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard. However, such brilliant link-up play comes at the expense of his work inside the box.

Unlike a traditional No. 9, Jesus does not attack the box as often. He spends a lot of time lurking around it, which has taken a toll on his goal return. The Brazil international has featured in 22 games for the north London outfit this season, scoring seven times and providing four assists.

Nketiah, on the other hand, is neither as competent a link-up man as Jesus nor is he a better finisher. The Englishman has played 28 times for Mikel Arteta’s side this season, scoring six goals and bagging five assists.

According to TeamTalk, Arsenal understand they need a more prolific striker to beat the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League race. Brentford ace Ivan Toney is reportedly the player they want to bring to the Emirates Stadium, but the Englishman is reluctant to move this January. Even in the summer, he could cost around £80 million ($101.7 million), which would make him the most expensive striker in the Gunners’ history.

Gunners Prepared To Spend £64 Million On Evanilson

As per Football Transfers, Arsenal still want Toney to replace Jesus as their first-choice striker, but they are also keeping a solid backup in case the move falls through.

Evanilson, who has been in scintillating form in the Primeira Liga this season, has reportedly emerged as a possible backup for Toney. Arsenal’s new scout Paulo Xavier has been thoroughly impressed by his sharpness in front of goal and there is a possibility that the club will pay Porto’s hefty asking price to bring the Brazil U23 international to north London.

According to the aforementioned source, the Portuguese outfit want £64 million ($81.4 million) for the in-form center-forward. And despite his lack of experience in the top five European leagues, Arsenal are reportedly prepared to meet Porto’s valuation.

Evanilson, 24, has featured in 23 games for the club in all competitions this season, scoring 16 times and providing five assists. His contract with Porto runs out in June 2027.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Ace Gabriel Jesus
Soccer

LATEST Arsenal Transfer Rumor: Gunners To Replace Gabriel Jesus With Primeira Liga Goalmachine

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 23 2024
Manchester United Winger Antony Has Been Accused Of Physical Assault
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Antony’s Future Amid Saudi Arabia Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 23 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has played down reports linking Manchester United star Antony with a move to Saudi Arabia. However, he did reveal that bids could arrive in the…

Liverpool Legend Mohamed Salah In Action For Egypt
Soccer
“He should stay with the team no matter what”- Egypt Legend Ahmed Hassan Accuses Mohamed Salah Of ‘Plotting’ His Liverpool Return
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 23 2024

Egypt legend Ahmed Hassan has criticized Mohamed Salah for returning to Liverpool to treat his hamstring, stating the right-winger should have stayed with the squad to give them morale support…

Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid
Soccer
7 Teams That Have Lost Fewest Games In 2023-24: La Liga Giants Real Madrid Are In 5th Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 23 2024
Lionel Messi Inter Miami
Soccer
FC Dallas 1-0 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi And Co. Suffer First Defeat Of Pre-Season Campaign
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 23 2024
Alphonos Davies Is On Real Madrid's Radar
Soccer
Rumor: Real Madrid Identify Bundesliga Star As Backup For Summer Target Alphonso Davies
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 22 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo During Juventus Spell
Soccer
“Let’s not overdo it” – Dusan Vlahovic Plays Down Cristiano Ronaldo Comparison After Bagging Second Successive Brace For Juventus
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 22 2024
Arrow to top