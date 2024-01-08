Former Premier League winger Jermaine Pennant has urged Arsenal to sign Ivan Toney from Brenford, claiming the Gunners will be throwing away the league if they carry on without a “top-number-nine striker”.

Arsenal Have Suffered Due To Poor Finishing This Season

Arsenal currently have two natural center-forwards at their disposal, former Manchester City man Gabriel Jesus and academy graduate Eddie Nketiah. Summer signing Kai Havertz and versatile attacker Leandro Trossard can also fill in as a center-forward if required. Coach Mikel Arteta has switched things around time and time again over the last few weeks but things have not clicked, with none of the aforementioned players managing to take their chances.

Owing to their poor finishing, the 2022-23 Premier League runners-up have lost their last three games in all competitions. Their most recent setback came in the Third Round of the FA Cup on Sunday (January 7), with them falling to a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool despite creating more goalscoring opportunities.

Pennant Lauds Ivan Toney, Claims He Would Fit Gunners ‘Perfectly’

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Pennant claimed Arsenal needed a top-tier center-forward to challenge for the Premier League title, adding that Toney’s qualities were perfect for Arteta’s side.

When asked to name the player the Londoners should target this month, the former Liverpool winger said (via HITC):

“Yeah, I think Ivan Toney would be my first choice, I think he would fit into that team perfectly.

“His great work-rate, his off-the-ball, his movement, his build-up play, his finishing, we’ve all seen it would work fantastic for Arsenal.”

Arsenal could have to pay Brentford a fortune to sign Toney, which makes the deal complicated. Pennant, however, still backed his old club to go ahead with the transfer, advising them to sell a few players if necessary.

He added:

“But they’ve got their best accountant, their best people around to make deal happen. I’m sure if there is any issue with FFP they can make things work.

“There’s deals that can be done that can get over that line. But it would be really crazy if Arsenal carry on this season without a top-number-nine striker. It would be like throwing the league away because they have got a great chance to challenge for it, to win it, they won’t if they don’t get a striker, it’s as simple as that.”

Toney, who is serving a suspension till 17 January 2024 for gambling offenses, has scored 32 goals in 68 Premier League matches in his career. His contract with the Bees runs out in June 2025.