Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Arsenal winger Marquinhos is close to signing for Brazilian side Fluminense. According to Romano, his loan contract will likely have a permanent purchase option, meaning the switch to Fluminense could mark the end of his stint in England.

Fluminense Requested Arsenal To Include Purchase Clause In Marquinhos’ Contract, Says Fabrizio Romano

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano shed light on Marquinhos’ future at the Emirates Stadium. According to the Italian journalist, the 20-year-old is not in Mikel Arteta’s plan at the moment and the Spaniard is open to letting him return to Brazil, even permanently.

Fluminense, meanwhile, hold Marquinhos in high regard and have reportedly requested the Gunners to include a purchase clause in his loan deal. The two clubs are deciding the player’s valuation and the deal should go through when they find middle ground.

Romano explained:

“It looks like Marquinhos is set to leave Arsenal on loan with Fluminense also having the option to buy him permanently. Fluminense wanted that and the buy option clause should be there.

“The value is one of the final details discussed between clubs in order to complete the agreement soon. Marquinhos has already accepted the destination.”

How Has Marquinhos Fared Since Joining Arsenal?

Arsenal signed Marquinhos for a €3.5 million fee from Sao Paulo in July 2022, tying him down to a five-year contract. The winger played just one Premier League game for the senior team in the first part of the 2022-23 season, failing to score or assist. However, he proved to be quite impressive in the UEFA Europa League, pitching in with a goal and an assist in three appearances. His talents were most frequently on display in Premier League 2, where he scored four times and provided two assists in five matches for Arsenal U21.

The Brazilian was not happy with the lack of minutes in the senior team and went out on loan to Norwich City in January 2023. Unfortunately, it did not quite go according to plans. In 11 appearances for the Championship club, he scored just once.

Marquinhos spent the first half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Ligue 1 side Nantes. Playing seven league matches, he recorded a solitary assist. He returned to north London on January 12, but with Fluminense lurking, it is likely to be a short stay.