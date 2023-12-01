The UEFA Europa League is the second-most prestigious cup competition in Europe. Sure, it does not have the glitz and glamor of the UEFA Champions League, but the competition has never had any shortage of star power. Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool — some of the biggest teams in Europe have vied for the prestigious trophy since the competition’s rebranding in 2009, gifting fans unforgettable matches and iconic performances.

Today, we will look at some players who have consistently produced the goods in the Europa League, scoring a bucketload of goals. Continue reading the meet the five leading scorers in the competition’s history.

#5 Munas Dabbur – 24 Goals

Shabab Al-Ahli center-forward Munas Dabbur has scored 24 goals in 49 matches in the UEFA Europa League. Dabbur also has nine assists to his name.

The 31-year-old, who has represented Maccabi Tel Aviv, RB Salzburg, Sevilla, and Hoffenheim in the competition, was at his explosive best in the 2018-19 season. Dabbur played 10 games that season, scoring eight times and providing an assist.

#4 Romelu Lukaku – 24 Goals

Romelu Lukaku, who is currently playing for AS Roma on loan from Chelsea, is the fourth name on the list. The Belgium international has scored an impressive 24 goals and provided eight assists in 38 Europa League appearances.

Lukaku has represented Anderlecht, Everton, Inter Milan, and AS Roma in the competition. The 2014-15 campaign has thus far been his best in the competition, with him scoring eight times and claiming two assists in nine matches for Everton.

#3 Aritz Aduriz – 26 Goals

Athletic Bilbao legend Aritz Aduriz scored 26 goals in 39 UEFA Europa League games before hanging up his boots in May 2020. The former Spain international represented only two clubs in the competition: Valencia and his beloved Bilbao.

Aduriz never won the coveted trophy, but he finished as the competition’s top scorer on a couple of occasions. In the 2015-16 season, Aduriz scored 10 goals in 11 games to become the tournament’s top scorer for the first time. He reached the summit again in 2017-18, scoring eight times in 10 games.

#2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 29 Goals

Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a sensational hat-trick in his team’s 4-3 victory over Ajax on Thursday night (November 30). The treble took the Gabonese striker’s tally to 29 goals in the competition in 53 games. The former Arsenal captain also has six assists in the competition.

Aubameyang, who has also represented, LOSC Lille, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona in the Europa League, was at his ruthless best in the 2015-16 season. The 34-year-old scored eight goals and provided two assists in 10 matches for Dortmund that season.

#1 Radamel Falcao – 30 Goals

At the summit sits Colombia superstar Radamel Falcao, having scored 30 goals and provided four assists in 31 Europa League matches. Unlike the other players on this list, Falcao has won the competition twice with two teams in just three seasons. The ex-Manchester United attacker first won it with FC Porto in 2010-11 before climbing that hill once again with Atletico Madrid in 2011-12.

Falcao has also claimed two top-scorer awards in the Europa League. In 2010-11, he scored an astonishing 17 goals in 14 games to fire Porto to glory. The following year, he netted 12 times in 15 games for Atletico to win the top scorer award for the second time.