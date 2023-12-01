Soccer

UEFA Europa League: 5 Players Who Have Scored The Most Goals In The Competition’s History

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
UEFA Europa League
UEFA Europa League

The UEFA Europa League is the second-most prestigious cup competition in Europe. Sure, it does not have the glitz and glamor of the UEFA Champions League, but the competition has never had any shortage of star power. Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool — some of the biggest teams in Europe have vied for the prestigious trophy since the competition’s rebranding in 2009, gifting fans unforgettable matches and iconic performances.

Today, we will look at some players who have consistently produced the goods in the Europa League, scoring a bucketload of goals. Continue reading the meet the five leading scorers in the competition’s history.

#5 Munas Dabbur – 24 Goals

Munas Dabbur Has 24 Goals In The UEFA Europa League
Munas Dabbur Scored 8 Goals In 10 Games In 2018-19

Shabab Al-Ahli center-forward Munas Dabbur has scored 24 goals in 49 matches in the UEFA Europa League. Dabbur also has nine assists to his name.

The 31-year-old, who has represented Maccabi Tel Aviv, RB Salzburg, Sevilla, and Hoffenheim in the competition, was at his explosive best in the 2018-19 season. Dabbur played 10 games that season, scoring eight times and providing an assist.

#4 Romelu Lukaku – 24 Goals

Romelu Lukaku Is One Of The Leading Scorers In The UEFA Europa League
Romelu Lukaku Has Scored 4 Goals For AS Roma In The Europa League This Season

Romelu Lukaku, who is currently playing for AS Roma on loan from Chelsea, is the fourth name on the list. The Belgium international has scored an impressive 24 goals and provided eight assists in 38 Europa League appearances.

Lukaku has represented Anderlecht, Everton, Inter Milan, and AS Roma in the competition. The 2014-15 campaign has thus far been his best in the competition, with him scoring eight times and claiming two assists in nine matches for Everton.

#3 Aritz Aduriz – 26 Goals

Aritz Aduriz Is One Of The Top Scorers In UEFA Europa League
Aritz Aduriz Was Europa League’s Top Scorer On A Couple Of Seasons

Athletic Bilbao legend Aritz Aduriz scored 26 goals in 39 UEFA Europa League games before hanging up his boots in May 2020. The former Spain international represented only two clubs in the competition: Valencia and his beloved Bilbao.

Aduriz never won the coveted trophy, but he finished as the competition’s top scorer on a couple of occasions. In the 2015-16 season, Aduriz scored 10 goals in 11 games to become the tournament’s top scorer for the first time. He reached the summit again in 2017-18, scoring eight times in 10 games.

#2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 29 Goals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Has 29 Goals In The Europa League
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scored A Hat-trick For Marseille Against Ajax

Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a sensational hat-trick in his team’s 4-3 victory over Ajax on Thursday night (November 30). The treble took the Gabonese striker’s tally to 29 goals in the competition in 53 games. The former Arsenal captain also has six assists in the competition.

Aubameyang, who has also represented, LOSC Lille, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona in the Europa League, was at his ruthless best in the 2015-16 season. The 34-year-old scored eight goals and provided two assists in 10 matches for Dortmund that season.

#1 Radamel Falcao – 30 Goals

Radamel Falcao Is The Top Scorer In Europa League History
Radamel Falcao Has Won The Europa League Twice

At the summit sits Colombia superstar Radamel Falcao, having scored 30 goals and provided four assists in 31 Europa League matches. Unlike the other players on this list, Falcao has won the competition twice with two teams in just three seasons. The ex-Manchester United attacker first won it with FC Porto in 2010-11 before climbing that hill once again with Atletico Madrid in 2011-12.

Falcao has also claimed two top-scorer awards in the Europa League. In 2010-11, he scored an astonishing 17 goals in 14 games to fire Porto to glory. The following year, he netted 12 times in 15 games for Atletico to win the top scorer award for the second time.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
UEFA Europa League
Soccer

LATEST UEFA Europa League: 5 Players Who Have Scored The Most Goals In The Competition’s History

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5min
UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Top 5 Performers From Matchday 5
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Matchday 5 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season showcased thrilling match-ups, a few big results, and a host of jaw-dropping performances. Group F rivals Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Newcastle…

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Why The Blues Are Recalling 19-Year-Old From Loan
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  20h

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Chelsea have decided to recall Andrey Santos from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest, as they are unhappy with his lack of playing…

Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Is The Second Leading English Scorer In Europe
Soccer
“There is the difference” – Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Outlines Differences Between Jude Bellingham & Zinedine Zidane Following Napoli Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  20h
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
“He knows these are horrible mistakes” – Ruud Gullit Thinks Erik ten Hag Should Have A Private Chat With Struggling Manchester Uniter Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry
Soccer
“It’s just great for us” – Thierry Henry Reacts To Arsenal Star’s Magnificent Skill In Champions League Win Over Lens
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: 10 Teams With Most Wins In The Competition
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Arrow to top