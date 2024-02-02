Premier League giants Arsenal have sold the naming rights to their London Colney training ground to Sobha Realty in a multi-million dollar deal. The ground, which opened in October 1999 under legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, will now be called Sobha Realty Training Centre.

Sobha Realty Becomes Gunners’ First Training Ground Sponsor In 24 Years

Dubai-based luxury real estate developer Sobha Realty has become the first major sponsor of Arsenal’s London Colney ground. The training pitch, which serves as the second home to both the men’s and women’s teams, has not had a sponsor in the last 24 years.

In addition to the naming rights, Sobha Realty has also secured itself a place on Arsenal’s training jerseys. Both men’s and women’s training shirts will now feature Sobha’s logo on the sleeves.

As per The Daily Mail, Arsenal and Sobha Realty first collaborated in September 2023, with the Dubai powerhouse securing naming rights to a Matchday hospitality suite at the men’s team home venue — the Emirates Stadium. Their logo has since been on display across the Emirates as well as Meadow Park — the home stadium of the Gunners’ women’s team.

Arsenal Hierarchy Delighted With The Deal With Sobha Realty

Edu, who serves as the club’s sporting director, has expressed his excitement over the deal, claiming it will improve the training conditions of both the men’s and women’s teams.

“This is a very exciting agreement that will help us develop the best possible environment for our men’s and women’s players, coaches, and support staff for years to come,” said Edu (via Standard).

“Our training center is a big part of our people’s lives. It’s not just about working hard on the pitches, but also working in our office spaces, learning, relaxing, and spending time with teammates, colleagues, and their families. We are building a winning team and a winning culture, attention to detail is very important and it’s crucial our people have the right conditions to prepare well and perform at their best.”

This year, Arsenal were ranked 10th in the Deloitte Money League, with their reported earnings standing at €532.6 million for the 2022-23 season. It will be interesting to see if their new partnership with Sobha Realty helps them crack the top five next year.