Soccer

Report: Real Madrid Reach Sponsorship Agreement With Tech Giant HP

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Real Madrid Stars Rodrygo And Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid Stars Rodrygo And Vinicius Jr

La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement with American multinational IT company Hewlett Packard (HP). The two parties have reportedly agreed on a multi-million contract, which will be officially announced on Friday (February 2).

Real Madrid Set To Make Major Announcement, But It Has Nothing To Do With Kylian Mbappe

On Thursday (February 1), Los Blancos revealed they would make a major announcement on Friday. With long-time target Kylian Mbappe inching closer to free agency, fans hoped the club would confirm the Frenchman’s summer arrival. However, according to Spanish outlet MARCA, Los Merengues are not planning to announce any arrival in Friday’s press release. They would instead formally disclose their mega sponsorship deal with HP.

As per MARCA, HP will be one of Real Madrid’s chief sponsors going forward and will have its logo on Madrid’s legendary white shirt. Of course, being the club’s biggest sponsor, Fly Emirates will not share the front-of-shirt space with any other brand. So, HP will rightfully take its place on the sleeves. The 14-time European champions do not have any sponsors for their shirt sleeves for the 2023-24 season.

A Look At Real Madrid’s Big Sponsors

One of the most popular clubs in the world, Los Blancos enjoy unmatched pull in the sponsorship market. Every major brand worth its salt dreams of associating itself with the Whites, but very few have the privilege.

Emirates is one of Real Madrid’s primary sponsors, with the UAE giant shelling out a mammoth €70 million ($75.56 million) per year to remain front and center of their shirt. Sporting behemoth Adidas is Madrid’s chief kit sponsor. The Three Stripes pay Los Blancos a cool €120 million per year to hold that right.

After Emirates and Adidas come quite a few global sponsors. Nivea Men, Palladium Hotel Group, Hankook, BMW, Mahou, Electronic Arts, Adobe, and Cisco are some of Real Madrid’s most recognizable patrons.

HP will showcase its logo on Los Merengues’ sleeves, so it is safe to assume that they will have to pay a fortune to capture that space. Since Emirates pays around €70 million ($75.56 million) for its space, HP may have to pay around €25 million ($26.89 million) for its spot.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid target & PSG Star Kylian Mbappe
Soccer

LATEST PSG Transfer News: Jonathan Johnson Addresses Rafael Leao Links Amid Kylian Mbappe Exit Talk

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 01 2024
Lisandro Martinez Manchester United
Soccer
“I would never buy a defender that small” – Jamie Carragher Suggests Manchester United Star Lisandro Martinez Is A Liability In Set-Pieces
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 01 2024

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed Manchester United center-back Lisandro Martinez is too short to be effective in set-pieces, saying center-backs need to be over 6 feet 3 inches to…

Sir Alex Ferguson Manchester United Legend With Premier League Title
Soccer
5 Managers Who Have Taken The Least Matches To Reach 200 Premier League Wins: Manchester United Icon Sir Alex Ferguson Is In 3rd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 01 2024

Premier League clubs are some of the most demanding in the world. They do not tolerate bad patches and internal conflicts, with most not allowing their managers enough time to…

Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Inter Miami
Soccer
Al-Nassr Vs. Inter Miami: Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action, Recent Form & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 01 2024
Conor Bradley Was The Hero For Liverpool Against Chelsea
Soccer
Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea: Conor Bradley Leads The Charge As The Reds Breeze Past Hapless Blues
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 01 2024
Arsenal Have Conceded The Least Number Of Goals In Premier League
Soccer
“The game has changed now” – Paul Merson Backs Mikel Arteta To Turn Down ‘Also-Ran’ Barcelona And Extend Arsenal Legacy
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 31 2024
Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Comments On Marcus Rashford’s Future After Belfast Disciplinary Breach
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 31 2024
Arrow to top