La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement with American multinational IT company Hewlett Packard (HP). The two parties have reportedly agreed on a multi-million contract, which will be officially announced on Friday (February 2).

Real Madrid Set To Make Major Announcement, But It Has Nothing To Do With Kylian Mbappe

On Thursday (February 1), Los Blancos revealed they would make a major announcement on Friday. With long-time target Kylian Mbappe inching closer to free agency, fans hoped the club would confirm the Frenchman’s summer arrival. However, according to Spanish outlet MARCA, Los Merengues are not planning to announce any arrival in Friday’s press release. They would instead formally disclose their mega sponsorship deal with HP.

As per MARCA, HP will be one of Real Madrid’s chief sponsors going forward and will have its logo on Madrid’s legendary white shirt. Of course, being the club’s biggest sponsor, Fly Emirates will not share the front-of-shirt space with any other brand. So, HP will rightfully take its place on the sleeves. The 14-time European champions do not have any sponsors for their shirt sleeves for the 2023-24 season.

A Look At Real Madrid’s Big Sponsors

One of the most popular clubs in the world, Los Blancos enjoy unmatched pull in the sponsorship market. Every major brand worth its salt dreams of associating itself with the Whites, but very few have the privilege.

Emirates is one of Real Madrid’s primary sponsors, with the UAE giant shelling out a mammoth €70 million ($75.56 million) per year to remain front and center of their shirt. Sporting behemoth Adidas is Madrid’s chief kit sponsor. The Three Stripes pay Los Blancos a cool €120 million per year to hold that right.

After Emirates and Adidas come quite a few global sponsors. Nivea Men, Palladium Hotel Group, Hankook, BMW, Mahou, Electronic Arts, Adobe, and Cisco are some of Real Madrid’s most recognizable patrons.

HP will showcase its logo on Los Merengues’ sleeves, so it is safe to assume that they will have to pay a fortune to capture that space. Since Emirates pays around €70 million ($75.56 million) for its space, HP may have to pay around €25 million ($26.89 million) for its spot.