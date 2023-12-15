Soccer

10 Fastest Players In UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG Ace Kylian Mbappe Claims 2nd Spot

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
5 min read
Kylian Mbappe Is One Of The Quickest Players In Champions League
Kylian Mbappe Is One Of The Quickest Players In Champions League

Soccer is a physical sport, more so now than ever. Players are required to track back, close down spaces, and, of course, instigate counter-attacks. Speed is of the essence in all of the aforementioned departments, meaning players who are blessed with raw pace have a natural advantage.

Today, we will take a look at 10 players who have showcased their athleticism in the UEFA Champions League, time and time again, this season. Read on to meet the tournament’s 10 quickest players in 2023-24:

#10 Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) – 35.4 km/h (21.99 mph)

Theo Hernandez Has Been One Of The Quickest Players In The Champions League This Season
Theo Hernandez Provided an Assist Before AC Milan’s UCL Exit

AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez recorded a top speed of 35.4 km/h (21.99 mph) before his team crashed out of the Champions League on Matchday 6. He covered a total of 63 km (39.14 miles) in six games before his exit.

Hernandez enjoyed 540 minutes of UCL action this season. He could not get on the scoresheet but managed to secure an assist.

#9 Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United) – 35.5 km/h (22.05 mph)

Sandro Tonali Has Been One Of The Quickest Players In UCL THis Season
Sandro Tonali Has Been Banned From Soccer

Having clocked a top speed of 35.5 km/h (22.05 mph) in the Champions League this season, Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali is the ninth name on the rankings.

Newcastle United disappointingly crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after losing 2-1 to AC Milan at St. James’ Park on Matchday 6. Unfortunately, Tonali, who is banned from soccer until 27 August 2024 for gambling offenses, was not there to lend them a helping hand.

Prior to his suspension, the Italian played 162 minutes of soccer in three games, failing to score or assist.

#8 Mohamed Simakan (RB Leipzig) – 35.5 km/h (22.05 mph)

Mohamed Simakan Has Been One Of The Quickest Players In UCL This Season
Mohamed Simakan Has Scored 1 Champions League Goal So Far

RB Leipzig’s versatile defender Mohamed Simakan is the eighth name on this exclusive list, with him reaching a top speed of 35.5 km/h (22.05 mph) in the competition this season.

Simakan, who can play both as a center-back and full-back, has covered a distance of 60.9 km (37.84 miles) in 509 minutes across six matches. The 23-year-old has scored once in the competition so far.

#7 Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) – 35.5 km/h (22.05 mph)

Alphonos Davies Is One Of The Quickest Players In Champions League
Alphonso Davies Has Not Yet Scored Or Assisted In The Champions League

One of the most highly rated left-backs in the world, Alphonso Davies has clocked a top speed of 35.5 km/h (22.05 mph) in the 2023-24 Champions League, which is the second-highest by a defender this season.

Playing 536 minutes in six games, the Bayern Munich ace covered a total of 64.3 km (39.95 miles). Surprisingly, however, he neither scored nor provided an assist in the group stage.

#6 Daizen Maeda (Celtic) – 35.6 km/h (22.12 mph)

Daizen Maeda Has Been One Of The Quickest Players In The Champions League In 2023-24
Daizen Maeda Failed To Score Before Celtic Crashed Out Of UCL

With a top speed of 35.6 km/h, Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda has secured the sixth spot in the rankings. Unfortunately, since the Scottish side have crashed out of Europe, Maeda will not have the opportunity to climb higher up the rankings in the coming months.

Maeda, who covered 33.5 km (20.81 miles) in 285 minutes, failed to make the desired impact in the competition in 2023-24. He could not find the back of the net in four games, recording only a solitary assist.

#5 Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain) – 35.6 km/h (22.12 mph)

Achraf Hakimi Has Been One Of The Quickest Players In The Champions League This Season
Achraf Hakimi Has Scored Once In The Champions League

The quickest defender in the UEFA Champions League this season, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back Achraf Hakimi has attained a top speed of 35.6 km/h (22.12 mph). The Morocco international has covered a whopping 66.9 km (41.56 miles) so far.

Hakimi has yet to burst into life in the Champions League. The generally adventurous fullback has only scored once in six games so far.

#4 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – 35.7 km/h (22.18 mph)

Manchester United's Marcus Rashord Has Been One Of The Quickest Players In The Champions League This Season
Rashford Could Not Score In The 2023-24 Champions League Season

Manchester United poster boy Marcus Rashford clocked a top speed of 35.7 km/h (22.18 mph) before his team crashed out of the Champions League on Matchday 6. Before the Red Devils’ premature group-stage exit, Rashford played a total of 289 minutes of soccer in four games.

Rashford could not find the back of the net in the Champions League this season, but he did record two assists.

#3 Lois Openda (RB Leipzig) – 35.7 km/h (22.18 mph)

RB Leipzig Ace Lois Openda Has Been One Of The Quickest Players In The Champions League This Season
Lois Openda Has Scored 4 Champions League Goals In 2023-24

RB Leipzig ace Lois Openda is the third player on this list, having recorded a top speed of 35.7 km/h (22.18 mph) in the Champions League this season. Openda has covered 45.6 km (28.33 miles) so far.

The 23-year-old has featured in all six games for the Bundesliga outfit thus far, clocking a total of 406 minutes. He has scored a list-high four goals in the Champions League in 2023-24.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) – 36.1 km/h (22.43 mph)

PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Has Been One Of The Quickest Players In The Champions League This Season
PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Has Scored 3 Goals In 6 UCL Matches So Far

Arguably the best player in the world at the moment, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has clocked a top speed of 36.1 km/h (22.43 mph) in the Champions League this season.

He has played every single minute in the competition so far — 540 in six games — and covered a total distance of 52.9 km (32.87 miles). The 24-year-old has thus far scored thrice, which is mediocre by his lofty standards.

#1 Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund): 36.3 km/h (22.56 mph)

Karim Adeyemi Has Clocked A Top Speed Of 36.3 km/h in the Champions League
Karim Adeyemi Has Scored 2 Goals In The Champions League So Far

According to the data from UEFA, Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi has reached a top speed of 36.3 km/h (22.56 mph) in the Champions League group stage, making him the competition’s quickest player so far.

Adeyemi has played a total of 339 minutes in six matches, covering a distance of 43.6 km (27.09 miles), scoring twice, and providing an assist.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
