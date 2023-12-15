Soccer is a physical sport, more so now than ever. Players are required to track back, close down spaces, and, of course, instigate counter-attacks. Speed is of the essence in all of the aforementioned departments, meaning players who are blessed with raw pace have a natural advantage.

Today, we will take a look at 10 players who have showcased their athleticism in the UEFA Champions League, time and time again, this season. Read on to meet the tournament’s 10 quickest players in 2023-24:

#10 Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) – 35.4 km/h (21.99 mph)

AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez recorded a top speed of 35.4 km/h (21.99 mph) before his team crashed out of the Champions League on Matchday 6. He covered a total of 63 km (39.14 miles) in six games before his exit.

Hernandez enjoyed 540 minutes of UCL action this season. He could not get on the scoresheet but managed to secure an assist.

#9 Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United) – 35.5 km/h (22.05 mph)

Having clocked a top speed of 35.5 km/h (22.05 mph) in the Champions League this season, Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali is the ninth name on the rankings.

Newcastle United disappointingly crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after losing 2-1 to AC Milan at St. James’ Park on Matchday 6. Unfortunately, Tonali, who is banned from soccer until 27 August 2024 for gambling offenses, was not there to lend them a helping hand.

Prior to his suspension, the Italian played 162 minutes of soccer in three games, failing to score or assist.

#8 Mohamed Simakan (RB Leipzig) – 35.5 km/h (22.05 mph)

RB Leipzig’s versatile defender Mohamed Simakan is the eighth name on this exclusive list, with him reaching a top speed of 35.5 km/h (22.05 mph) in the competition this season.

Simakan, who can play both as a center-back and full-back, has covered a distance of 60.9 km (37.84 miles) in 509 minutes across six matches. The 23-year-old has scored once in the competition so far.

#7 Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) – 35.5 km/h (22.05 mph)

One of the most highly rated left-backs in the world, Alphonso Davies has clocked a top speed of 35.5 km/h (22.05 mph) in the 2023-24 Champions League, which is the second-highest by a defender this season.

Playing 536 minutes in six games, the Bayern Munich ace covered a total of 64.3 km (39.95 miles). Surprisingly, however, he neither scored nor provided an assist in the group stage.

#6 Daizen Maeda (Celtic) – 35.6 km/h (22.12 mph)

With a top speed of 35.6 km/h, Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda has secured the sixth spot in the rankings. Unfortunately, since the Scottish side have crashed out of Europe, Maeda will not have the opportunity to climb higher up the rankings in the coming months.

Maeda, who covered 33.5 km (20.81 miles) in 285 minutes, failed to make the desired impact in the competition in 2023-24. He could not find the back of the net in four games, recording only a solitary assist.

#5 Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain) – 35.6 km/h (22.12 mph)

The quickest defender in the UEFA Champions League this season, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back Achraf Hakimi has attained a top speed of 35.6 km/h (22.12 mph). The Morocco international has covered a whopping 66.9 km (41.56 miles) so far.

Hakimi has yet to burst into life in the Champions League. The generally adventurous fullback has only scored once in six games so far.

#4 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – 35.7 km/h (22.18 mph)

Manchester United poster boy Marcus Rashford clocked a top speed of 35.7 km/h (22.18 mph) before his team crashed out of the Champions League on Matchday 6. Before the Red Devils’ premature group-stage exit, Rashford played a total of 289 minutes of soccer in four games.

Rashford could not find the back of the net in the Champions League this season, but he did record two assists.

#3 Lois Openda (RB Leipzig) – 35.7 km/h (22.18 mph)

RB Leipzig ace Lois Openda is the third player on this list, having recorded a top speed of 35.7 km/h (22.18 mph) in the Champions League this season. Openda has covered 45.6 km (28.33 miles) so far.

The 23-year-old has featured in all six games for the Bundesliga outfit thus far, clocking a total of 406 minutes. He has scored a list-high four goals in the Champions League in 2023-24.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) – 36.1 km/h (22.43 mph)

Arguably the best player in the world at the moment, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has clocked a top speed of 36.1 km/h (22.43 mph) in the Champions League this season.

He has played every single minute in the competition so far — 540 in six games — and covered a total distance of 52.9 km (32.87 miles). The 24-year-old has thus far scored thrice, which is mediocre by his lofty standards.

#1 Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund): 36.3 km/h (22.56 mph)

According to the data from UEFA, Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi has reached a top speed of 36.3 km/h (22.56 mph) in the Champions League group stage, making him the competition’s quickest player so far.

Adeyemi has played a total of 339 minutes in six matches, covering a distance of 43.6 km (27.09 miles), scoring twice, and providing an assist.