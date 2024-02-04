Soccer

Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool: Defensive Howlers Cost Reds Three Points In North London

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arsenal Beat Liverpool
Arsenal Beat Liverpool

English giants Arsenal and Liverpool squared off at the Emirates Stadium in Gameweek 23 of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Sunday evening (February 4). Sitting at the top of the Premier League table, the Reds came into the game on the back of four consecutive victories, but a spirited Gunners stopped them in their tracks, inflicting a 3-1 defeat upon them.

A Commanding Yet Frustrating First Half From Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side started brightly, stringing passes together and not allowing Jurgen Klopp’s side to settle. In the 11th minute, the hosts created a gem of a goalscoring opportunity, courtesy of a brilliant long ball from David Raya. Receiving the ball from the Arsenal goalkeeper, Gabriel Martinelli turned on the afterburners to get away from Ibrahima Konate. The Brazilian then found Bukayo Saka with an excellent cross. The Englishman, however, failed to keep his header on target, dragging it just wide of Alisson’s goal.

Fortunately for Saka, redemption came just three minutes later. Gunners skipper Martin Odegaard released Kai Havertz with a gem of a through-ball. One-on-one with Alisson, Havertz dispatched a low shot but hit it straight at the Brazilian shot-stopper. The ex-Roma man, however, failed to keep hold of the ball, with the rebound falling kindly to Saka, who did not miss the second time around.

In the 21st minute, Odegaard was on the receiving end of another loose ball, but the Norwegian took too long to fire, allowing Virgil van Dijk to make a swift block. In the 39th minute, Gabriel Magalhaes attempted a left-footed curler, but Alisson held it well. It was pretty much one-way traffic in the first half, but calamity struck the hosts just before the half-time whistle.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz poked the ball toward Raya‘s goal, which took a fortunate deflection off Gabriel and went past the goal line. Arsenal ended the half with an xG of 1.98, while the Reds finished with 0.1. But in the end, nothing was separating the two.

A Bad Day At The Office For Liverpool Stalwarts Van Dijk & Alisson

After a lackluster first half, Liverpool markedly improved in the opening quarter of the second 45. Unfortunately, they were hard done by two defensive howlers, brought upon them by two of their best players, Van Dijk and Alisson.

In the 67th minute, Gabriel launched a speculative long ball for Martinelli to chase. Van Dijk looked well placed to cut in front of him and take the ball away, but the Dutchman left it for his goalkeeper instead. Alisson could not read his captain’s intentions at first, which delayed his attempted clearance. Under pressure from Martinelli, the keeper failed to make contact with his kick, allowing the Brazilian to poke the ball into the unguarded net.

Things went from bad to worse for Alisson in injury time, with him shockingly conceding at his near post. Leandro Trossard did superbly to get away from Harvey Elliot on the left flank and charge into the box. However, with no other Arsenal player rushing into the box, the substitute’s guile was seemingly destined to go to waste. Hoping for the best, he dispatched a left-footed shot at Alisson, which took a faint deflection off Van Dijk and went between the Brazil international’s legs and into the back of the net.

Courtesy of the solid 3-1 victory, second-placed Arsenal have now moved within a couple of points of Premier League leaders Liverpool (51-49). They will return to action with a trip to West Ham United on Sunday (February 11).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Legend Arsene Wenger
Soccer

LATEST Arsenal Sell Naming Rights To Training Ground Arsene Wenger Inaugurated In 1999

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 02 2024
Newcastle United Have Been One Of The Most Dominant Teams In Europe.
Soccer
Newcastle United Transfer News: Christian Falk Backs Premier League Side To Battle Bayern Munich For Prolific Striker
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 02 2024

Renowned German journalist Christian Falk has backed Premier League side Newcastle United to compete with Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich for the services of VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy. Falk Explains…

Liverpool And Arsenal Managers Jurgen Klopp And Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“A must-win game for Arsenal” – Paul Merson Predicts The Outcome Of Gunners’ Crucial Premier League Clash With Liverpool
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 02 2024

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has predicted the scoreline of the Gunners’ Premier League Gameweek 22 meeting with league leaders Liverpool. The Englishman believes the two heavyweights will play out a…

Ex Manchester United Star Jesse Lingard Has Been A Free Agent Since July 2023
Soccer
Report: Ex-Manchester United Star Jesse Lingard Nearing Shock Transfer To Asian Side
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 02 2024
Vitor Roque Barcelona
Soccer
5 Most Expensive Transfers Of The 2023-24 Winter Transfer Window: Barcelona Teenager Vitor Roque Seals Top Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 02 2024
Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United
Soccer
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-4 Manchester United: Teen Sensation Kobbie Mainoo Snatches Late Winner To Save United’s Blushes
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 02 2024
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
“We have to raise our level” – Mauricio Pochettino Urges Chelsea Players To Pull Up Their Socks To Avoid Carabao Cup Thrashing Against Liverpool
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 01 2024
Arrow to top