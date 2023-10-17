Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has said he has an excellent relationship with former first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, revealing they regularly help each other out in training.

Despite Ramsdale’s impressive displays in the 2022-23 Premier League season, Arsenal signed David Raya from Brentford during the summer transfer window. After warming the bench in a few league games, Raya has replaced Ramsdale under the crossbar, with manager Mikel Arteta picking the Spaniard ahead of the Englishman in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Raya Says He Has Great Relationship With Arsenal Teammate Ramsdale

In an interview with The Athletic, Raya has commented on his relationship with this chief competition, saying they always pick each other up.

The Spain international said (via Football.London):

“The relationship? It’s very good. At the end of the day, we are mates, which is the important thing. We have a very healthy relationship. There are no problems.

“We push each other every day in training: when he’s a little bit down, I push him, and when I’m a little bit down (he does the same). We train three goalkeepers, four at the most, for hours a week, and you need that kind of relationship because otherwise, the training is not going to go well.”

Raya Prepared To Step A Step Back If Needed

Raya is eager to play regularly for the Gunners, but he also understands that there might come a time when he is not picked ahead of the competition. He thanked Arteta for giving him the confidence and stated he was prepared to help his team even if he does not feature in the XI.

The 28-year-old added:

“I’m going to fight for it.

“Arteta gives me the confidence to be there, that he wanted to have two top players in each position, and it was up to me to find the time and fight to get the minutes. I don’t want to think beyond that. If there are rotations, as there are in any position, I’m going to help on and off the pitch.”

Raya has played six matches for the north London club in all competitions, conceding four goals and keeping four clean sheets. Ramsdale, too, has played six times, conceding five goals and overseeing two shutouts.