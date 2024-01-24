Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Worrying Update About Gunners’ Long-Term Target

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has not yet agreed to join Arsenal in the summer, shooting down claims that the two parties already have an agreement in place. Furthermore, Romano credited Barcelona and Bayern Munich with an interest in Zubimendi, shedding light on the complex nature of the deal.

Arsenal Eyeing Move For Zubimendi

According to reports, Arsenal are keen on bolstering their midfield in the summer and have identified Real Sociedad man Zubimendi as a person of interest. The 24-year-old has been in excellent form for Sociedad this season, pitching in with four goals and an assist in 20 La Liga matches. Mikel Arteta and Co. reportedly believe he is the right man to partner Declan Rice in the engine room.

Spanish outlet Diario AS recently claimed that there had been a breakthrough in the Arsenal-Zubimendi saga, with the player closing in on signing a pre-agreement with the north Londoners. The report also stated that Zubimendi’s long-time admirers Barcelona had turned their attention elsewhere amid struggles with Financial Fairplay.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Gunners Do Not Have An Edge In Zubimendi Race

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano shot down AS’ claims, stating Zubimendi was focused on Real Sociedad’s current campaign and had not agreed to join Arsenal.

The transfer news expert stated:

Arsenal fans have been asking me about Martin Zubimendi’s situation once again as some reports in Spain have claimed an agreement is already in place for the Real Sociedad midfielder to join the Gunners in the summer. 

However, my understanding remains that nothing is decided yet. Zubimendi is one of the players on Arsenal’s list since last year, but the same is true for Amadou Onana and Douglas Luiz, who remain appreciated at the Emirates Stadium, so the story is absolutely open.”

In addition to Barcelona, Romano added Bayern Munich to the mix, hinting at increased competition for Arteta’s team.

Romano added:

It’s also important to note that Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also closely following Zubimendi, who remains very happy at Sociedad and focused on their goals for this season, so nothing has been decided yet with Arsenal or any other club, let’s see what happens in the summer.”

Zubimendi sees his Sociedad contract expire in June 2027, meaning the Spanish outfit can easily hold on to him if they do not get a suitable offer. According to Transfermarkt, the Spain international is currently valued at a cool €50 million ($54.38 million).

