Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Barcelona have not approached Manchester City for the services of out-of-favor midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Barcelona Linked With Manchester City Benchwarmer

According to Fernando Polo and Roger Torello from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Phillips has emerged as a potential target for cash-strapped Blaurgrana in January. Barca’s Sporting Director Deco is reportedly fond of the 28-year-old defensive midfielder and is eager to secure his services before the winter transfer window slams shut on January 31.

Oriol Romeu is the only defensive midfielder the Blaugrana have in their ranks, and Xavi has been reluctant to field him regularly. Romeu has also done himself no favors this season, making some costly mistakes that have led to goals.

Phillips, meanwhile, is a considerably younger midfielder who is desperately looking for minutes. As per the aforementioned source, he wishes to leave Manchester City this January in search of game time and to give himself a fair shot at securing a place in England’s 2024 European Championship squad. The Catalans reportedly acknowledge the complexities of this deal but are hopeful of a positive outcome.

Fabrizio Romano Shoots Down Phillips-Barca Links

Despite Mundo Deportivo shedding light on some of the aspects that make the deal lucrative, transfer guru Romano has shot the rumors down. According to the Italian, even a loan move is too expensive for Barcelona, making it unlikely that a defensive midfielder would arrive at the club in the next nine days. Instead, Romano credited West Ham United with a concrete interest in the former Leeds United man, claiming the Hammers were pushing for a loan deal and the decision depended solely on Phillips

Taking to X (former Twitter) on Monday (January 22), Romano wrote:

“Barcelona have not approached Man City for Kalvin Phillips so far, despite reports. Loan deal considered too expensive at current conditions.

“West Ham are still working and pushing for loan deal, waiting for Kalvin to make his decision.”

Philips has played only 89 minutes of soccer in the Premier League this season across four matches (0 starts). Overall, he has played 31 games for City in all competitions since joining from Leeds in July 2022, scoring once. His contract with the club expires in June 2028.