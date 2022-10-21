Arizona Cardinals Pull Away On Thursday Night

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Arizona Cardinals have defeated the New Orleans Saints 42-34 on Thursday Night Football.

The Cardinals were leading 28-14 off of consecutive pick 6s from Saints quarterback Andy Dalton.

At the start of the second half New Orleans got the board first with a 25 yards field goal by kicker Will Lutz.

Arizona responded with a 5 yards touchdown pass by Kyler Murray to side receiver Greg Dortch to make it 35-17.

Saints then responded with a 17 yards passing touchdown to tight end Juwan Johnson. Johnson is filling in for starting tight end Adam Trautman out with an injury.

The Cardinals were not done however as they drove down the field with the help of wide receiver Deandre Hopkins. Running back Eno Benjamin, however, scored a 5 yards touchdown.

New Orleans now desperate to get back into this game drive down the field once again.

Tight end Juwan Johnson scores his second touchdown of the game.

Juwan Johnson with his 2nd TD of the nighthttps://t.co/7BKRZf5O8I pic.twitter.com/ggU5zIK953 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 21, 2022

Arizona defense survives a Saints comeback. Arizona improves to 3-4 as New Orleans drops to 2-5.