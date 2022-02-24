Antonio Conte: Tottenham manager casts doubt over his future

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has raised doubts regarding his future at the Premier League club after yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to Burnley.

The Italian seemed frustrated with the performance of his side and he has revealed that an assessment needs to be held regarding the direction of the club and his future.

Conte went on to apologise to the Tottenham fans for the recent performances and he claimed that he is probably not good enough to manage the Premier League club.

He said to Sky Sports: “It was a difficult night. It’s not only tonight, in the last five games we lost four games. It means there will be [an] assessment about the club, about me, because I think for me it is very frustrating to lose four out of five.

“For sure the situation speaks clear. I am really sorry for the fans, I am really sorry because I think they don’t deserve this. But when you lose four out of five it means the club have to make an assessment, also to speak together, and to understand which is the best solution.

“In this situation, the players are always the same in this club, the club change coaches, but the players are the same, but the result doesn’t change.

“I repeat, I am too honest to accept this type of situation, and for sure we will make an assessment with the club, because I repeat, it is not right, it is not right, it is not good for everybody to continue to lose and I can’t accept this. It’s not good for nobody.”

The Italian was heavily backed during the January transfer window but the results have not improved yet.

Tottenham will have expected to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification for the next season. However, things have not gone according to plan and it will be interesting to see if Conte decides to walk out in the coming weeks.

Tottenham have lost four of their last five matches in the Premier League with their only win coming against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

There is no doubt that the Londoners have an impressive squad at their disposal but they have been plagued with inconsistencies all season.

Conte has certainly proven his pedigree across multiple leagues and he has won the Premier League in the past with Chelsea. The Italian is a world-class manager who is certainly good enough to manage a club like Tottenham and the fans will certainly be hoping that he can stay for a long time.

However, the manager seems quite disappointed with the current predicament of the Londoners and it remains to be seen by the chairman Daniel Levy can convince him to continue at Tottenham until the end of the season at the very least.