“It’s extremely strong and wrong” – Ally McCoist Slams Gary Neville For Calling Chelsea ‘Billion-Pound Bottlejobs’

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Conceded Many Late Goals In Premier League
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Conceded Many Late Goals In Premier League

Former Rangers star Ally McCoist has criticized Manchester United legend Gary Neville for dubbing Chelsea “billion-pound bottlejobs” following their defeat to Liverpool in the 2023-24 Carabao Cup final.

Gary Neville Was Critical Of Chelsea After 1-0 Defeat To Liverpool

A near-full-strength Chelsea squared off against a depleted Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon (February 25). Despite playing without the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Diogo Jota, Jurgen Klopp’s side held their own against Mauricio Pochettino’s men and eventually walked away with a 1-0 victory. Virgil van Dijk scored the winning goal for the Merseysiders in the 118th minute.

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville took a jibe at the Blues after their defeat in London. He said (via Sky Sports):

In extra-time, it’s been Klopp’s kids against the blue, billion-pound bottlejobs. 

For Chelsea, I have no sympathy for them whatsoever. Mauricio Pochettino’s players have shrunk. They have shrunk right in front of our eyes and in front of their fans.”

Ally McCoist Defends Blues Following The Agonizing League Cup Defeat

Speaking on talkSPORT, Ally McCoist said Gary Neville was too harsh on Chelsea, claiming the west Londoners could have very well ended up on the right side of the scoreline.

The ex-Scotland international said (via The Daily Mail):

I think [calling Chelsea bottle jobs] is unfair. It’s strong. 

They could have won it. I think it’s extremely strong and wrong to call them bottlejobs, but they do deserve criticism.”

He added:

I mean the game could have gone either way, Liverpool’s disallowed goal, Jackson’s disallowed goal, which dear me, look how tight that was. And then you’ve got Van Dijk’s header, the game was on a knife edge and it was a flip of the coin.

So, I’m certainly not going to be as critical of Chelsea and Pochettino as some of the pundits are. But, what an opportunity it was for him to get his first piece of silverware.”

While no Chelsea player covered himself in glory on Sunday, Conor Gallagher was particularly disappointing. The midfielder was excellent in the middle of the park and did well to get on the end of counterattacks, but his finishing was a big letdown. He had not one but two excellent opportunities to put the game to bed toward the end of regulation time.

In the 85th minute, Cole Palmer sent Gallagher through on goal, but the former Crystal Palace man could not steer the ball beyond the onrushing Caoimhin Kelleher. A few minutes later, he failed to test the keeper after Nicolas Jackson set him with an inviting pass just inside the box.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
