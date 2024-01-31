Argentina superstar Angel Di Maria has asked Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho not to copy Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration, advising him to do it like his countryman Lionel Messi instead.

Manchester United Star Alejandro Garnacho Is A Mega Cristiano Ronaldo Fan

Real Madrid, Portugal, and Manchester United legend, Ronaldo, is one of the most influential sports personalities in history. Not only has he defined an era in soccer, but he has also inspired many to follow in his footsteps, including Red Devils youngster Garnacho. Like Ronaldo, the Argentine attacker is quick off the block, loves to take defenders on, and does not hesitate to go for the spectacular even when the odds are against him.

Don’t let anyone tell you what to do, Garnacho! 🇦🇷❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/cBGmv041P7 — Cristiano Ronaldo News (@CRonaldoNews) January 31, 2024

Garnacho has scored 10 goals in 65 matches for the Mancunians so far and celebrated most of them by recreating Ronaldo’s iconic celebrations: the ‘Siuu’ or the ‘Sleeping Man’.

Angel Di Maria Asks Garnacho To Copy Lionel Messi’s Celebration Instead Of Ronaldo’s

Garnacho, who has played three games for La Albiceleste so far, was recently teased by his compatriots over his love for Messi’s arch-rival Ronaldo. Now, Di Maria has flat-out asked him not to copy Ronaldo and pay homage to Messi instead. Speaking to Argentine outlet Ole, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner said (via Manchester Evening News):

“The only thing I wouldn’t do is celebrate Cristiano. I would score the goal and I would do like Messi does. I’ll stick with that.

“He is a very fast player, he has incredible ability. He is going to gain it with experience and coming to the National Team, it is a place where you learn a lot and continue to improve. It helped me a lot to grow technically in every way, it is spectacular.”

He continued:

“I think he will grow with experience as well. When I was young I wanted to make the play 30 times in the game. Over the years you realize that if you do it 10, but you do it better, it’s worth it.

“He has a lot of future, a very big future. It depends on him, on his head, to be able to handle it. I don’t have much to say, there’s a reason he’s playing for Manchester United.”

In November, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand claimed Messi had unfollowed Garnacho on Instagram. According to the Englishman, the Inter Miami star was not pleased with the youngster’s unabashed love for the Portuguese.