After being cut by the Bears, Trevis Gipson is signing with the Tennessee Titans for the 2023 season

Zach Wolpin
In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears drafted Trevis Gipson in the fifth round out of Tulsa. As a rookie, he only played in seven games and made zero starts. Over the next two seasons, he played in 33 games and made 19 starts. On Tuesday, he was cut from the Bears’ 2023 roster. 

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Gipson is signing with the Tennesee Titans for the 2023 season. Since being drafted, Gipson has turned into a quality edge rusher in the NFL. He did not fit the Bears’ system anymore, but the Titans saw value in Gipson. This will be his fourth NFL season and the first as a Titans.

Trevis Gipson is joining the Titans’ defense in 2023


Gipson’s best NFL season came in 2021. He played in 16 of their 17 games and made nine starts for the Bears. That season he had 7 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 5 forced fumbles, 23 solo tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 7 QB hits. Despite playing 59 percent of Chicago’s defensive snaps last season, almost all of his defensive statistics dropped from 2021.

The 2022 season was head coach Matt Eberflus’s first season as the head coach of the Bears. He’s also the team’s defensive coordinator. According to GM Ryan Poles, Trevis Gipson did not fit the Bears’ system moving forward. Poles only had positive things to say about Gipson to the media after Gipson was cut.


For the Bears, Trevis Gipson excelled as an OLB/DE. However, last season he was playing more snaps with the DL. As a member of the Titans, Gipson will be able to play the OLB role that produced his best season as a pro. He joins Harold Landry III, Arden Key, and Rashad Weaver as the team’s best edge rushers. Gipson has a chance to excel in their 3-4 defensive scheme.

