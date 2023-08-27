The Chicago Bears are hoping for a big turnaround in 2023, and much of their potential success rests in the hands of the quarterback. Justin Fields is of course QB1 and will enter the season with expectations of taking his dual-threat game to the next level, but the depth chart took a hit on Sunday as the team made cuts to its roster in order to get down to the allowed 53 players.

Chicago Bears Depth Chart: Peterman Will Backup Justin Fields

The #Bears informed QB PJ Walker that he is being released, per @jjones9. Walker got $2M guaranteed from Chicago, but couldn’t hold on to the backup spot during camp and preseason. pic.twitter.com/YdJUiydVQA — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 27, 2023

Back in March, PJ Walker signed a 2-year contract with the Bears. He had spent his first three NFL seasons as a member of the Carolina Panthers, and has 7 career starts and 228 passing attempts, and has a solid record of 4-3 as a starter. He has certainly struggled with accuracy, especially during his rookie season, when he threw 5 interceptions to just one touchdown.

With sweeping changes coming to the quarterback room in Carolina, Walker was one of the multiple odd-men out. Drafting Bryce Young made him expendable, but he didn’t spend much time as a free agent, nabbing a deal with Chicago within the first few days of free agency in 2023.

He didn’t make it to the start of the season. On Sunday, it was announced that Walker would be released from the team.

Undrafted Free Agent Rookie Behind Peterman

#Bears starting QB Justin Fields is asked for his thoughts on rookie Tyson Bagent pic.twitter.com/iGXZnflke8 — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) August 26, 2023

For the Chicago Bears, it leaves them with Nathan Peterman as the backup. The 6th-year quarterback has very little experience, starting just 4 games since his infamous 0 touchdown, 5 interception performance for the Bills back in 2017, and just one start in the last three years. Behind Peterman is undrafted free agent rookie Tyson Bagnet. The Bears coaching staff had better do what they can in order to keep Justin Fields healthy.

It will be a tall task. Fields bust onto the scene last year as a dual-threat quarterback, rushing for well over 1,000 yards and nabbing 8 touchdowns on the ground. His style of play puts him at higher risk of injury than a quarterback who tends to remain in the pocket, and it caught up with him a bit in 2022, having to miss two games.

PJ Walker may not be a free agent for very long. He will likely enter the season without a team, but injuries will most certainly happen around the league, and there could be teams looking for a backup that has at least some semblance of recent experience, and even a bit of success.

