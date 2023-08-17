This week, the Tennessee Titans have been practicing with the Minnesota Vikings. These joint practices are always a great test for players to get live reps. Yesterday, WR Treylon Burks went down with an injury that had everyone concerned.

The 23-year-old had to be carted off the field and looked at his leg. According to reports, Burks suffered an LCL injury and is expected to miss “a few weeks.” It could have been a lot worse and the Titans can deal with a few weeks. Not having him for the start of the season is not ideal. Luckily, the Titans did sign free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

WR Treylon Burks could be back for the start of the season if he rehabs quickly from an LCL injury

Good news for #Titans WR Treylon Burks, per @RapSheet He was diagnosed with LCL sprain and should only miss a few weeks. There was concern it was more severe.https://t.co/HRfbG6FzCihttps://t.co/swkIvMaMif pic.twitter.com/tvYQ0mGaZR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 16, 2023



In the 2022 NFL Draft, Treylon Burks was selected in the first round by the Tennesee Titans. Previously, the team had WR A.J. Brown but traded him prior to the draft. With the pick they got in return for Brown, they were able to take Burks. As a rookie last season, Burks had some big shoes to fill. He has a similar frame to A.J. Brown and was drafted to be his replacement.

However, he did not live up to his expectations as a rookie. In 11 games played last season, Burks had 33 receptions for 444 yards and one touchdown. Rober Woods led all Titans receives with 527 yards in 2022. One positive for the Titans is that they have DeAndre Hopkins who can be their true WR1.

#Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered an LCL sprain during practice today, sources say after the MRI. This is good news, as Burks should only miss a few weeks. A scare, but a solid result considering. pic.twitter.com/aIw4FsVC7t — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2023

If Hopkins wasn’t on the roster, Burks could have felt pressured to come back sooner. With an established vet on the team, he can take the time he needs to get fully healthy. Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season and only played in 10 games for the Cardinals in 2022. However, he had more receiving yards (717), receptions (64), and touchdowns (3) than Burks did.

Starting his second season injured isn’t what Burks wanted, but luckily the injury was not as serious as some thought. Burks is going to be sidelined for a few weeks with this injury. If all goes well, he should miss one to two games. The Titans will have to wait and see.