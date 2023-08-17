NFL

Titans’ Treylon Burks suffered an LCL sprain at practice yesterday and should only miss ‘a few weeks’

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Treylon Burks Titans pic
Treylon Burks Titans pic

This week, the Tennessee Titans have been practicing with the Minnesota Vikings. These joint practices are always a great test for players to get live reps. Yesterday, WR Treylon Burks went down with an injury that had everyone concerned. 

The 23-year-old had to be carted off the field and looked at his leg. According to reports, Burks suffered an LCL injury and is expected to miss “a few weeks.” It could have been a lot worse and the Titans can deal with a few weeks. Not having him for the start of the season is not ideal. Luckily, the Titans did sign free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

WR Treylon Burks could be back for the start of the season if he rehabs quickly from an LCL injury


In the 2022 NFL Draft, Treylon Burks was selected in the first round by the Tennesee Titans. Previously, the team had WR A.J. Brown but traded him prior to the draft. With the pick they got in return for Brown, they were able to take Burks. As a rookie last season, Burks had some big shoes to fill. He has a similar frame to A.J. Brown and was drafted to be his replacement.

However, he did not live up to his expectations as a rookie. In 11 games played last season, Burks had 33 receptions for 444 yards and one touchdown. Rober Woods led all Titans receives with 527 yards in 2022. One positive for the Titans is that they have DeAndre Hopkins who can be their true WR1.

If Hopkins wasn’t on the roster, Burks could have felt pressured to come back sooner. With an established vet on the team, he can take the time he needs to get fully healthy. Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season and only played in 10 games for the Cardinals in 2022. However, he had more receiving yards (717), receptions (64), and touchdowns (3) than Burks did.

Starting his second season injured isn’t what Burks wanted, but luckily the injury was not as serious as some thought. Burks is going to be sidelined for a few weeks with this injury. If all goes well, he should miss one to two games. The Titans will have to wait and see.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Davante Adams Raiders white uni pic
NFL

LATEST Raiders’ Davante Adams returned to practice today after an injury scare last week

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  19h
rsz ap23223848701343
NFL
George Pickens Is More Talented Than Justin Jefferson, Ryan Clark Says
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h

Justin Jefferson has quickly become arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. He has played three years in the league, eclipsing the 1,400 yard receiving mark each time, and…

dims.apnews
NFL
Miles Sanders To Miss Entire Preseason With Nagging Groin Injury
Author image Owen Jones  •  20h

Carolina Panthers running back and recent free agent acquisition Miles Sanders is not expected to suit up for the preseason due to a groin injury.   Panthers RB Miles Sanders…

rsz 2300x0 1
NFL
NFL: Young, Stroud, And Richardson Should All Start Week 1
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
Russell Gage Bucs pic
NFL
Buccaneers’ Russell Gage suffered a ‘pretty serious’ non-contact injury at practice today
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  20h
Christian Wilkins Dolphins pic
NFL
Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins is sitting out of team drills in hopes of getting a contract extension signed
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  22h
Marlon Himphrey Ravens pic
NFL
Ravens’ CB Marlon Humphrey could miss the start of the season with a foot injury that requires surgery
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  23h
Arrow to top