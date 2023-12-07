NFL

After being benched the last two games, Zach Wilson will start in Week 14 for the Jets

Zach Wolpin
At 4-8 this season, the Jets have little to no chance of making the postseason in 2023. New York’s QB situation has been an ongoing carousel this season. After Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1, Zach Wilson was trusted back into the starting role for the Jets. He started the next nine games in a row. 

However, he was benched in Week 12 for Tim Boyle. The team went as far as to say that Wilson was the third-string QB and not even the backup. After two horrendous games from Boyle, head coach Robert Saleh announced that Wilson will be starting for New York in Week 14. Media members around the league are questioning why the Jets would have benched Wilson in the first place.

Zach Wilson will start for the Jets in Week 14 after being benched for the last two games


In 2023, Zach Wilson was never supposed to be the starter for the Jets. New York went out and acquired Aaron Rodgers this past offseason, a four-time league MVP. Wilson was going to be Rodgers’ backup this season and learn the game under one of the best QBs in league history. However, that all drastically changed in Week 1 when he tore his Achilles.

The New York Jets drafted Wilson second overall in 2021. In each of his first two seasons, Wilson was benched by the Jets and that happened again in 2023. This season, the Jets’ offense is averaging (14.3) points per game. That is the third lowest in the NFL this season. Not to mention that their offensive line has been banged up and is just not playing well. Aaron Rodgers got hurt in Week 1 because of poor play for their offensive line.


Zach Wilson was named New York’s starting QB for Week 14. It makes you question why the Jets would have even benched him in the first place if they were going to bring him back. The Jets still have five games left in the 2023 regular season and Wilson will almost certainly start in all of them. Rodgers is not returning this year and the Jets wouldn’t bench Wilson twice in one season. Especially after their offensive performances in weeks 12 and 13.

