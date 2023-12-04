Has Zach Wilson Played His Last Game For The New York Jets?

Zach Wilson was the starting quarterback for the New York Jets for their November 19th game against the Buffalo Bills. The team was 4-5 and clinging to an outside chance of making a surprise playoff run, and a potential postseason return for Aaron Rodgers was still a possibility. But Wilson didn’t finish the game, as he was benched for Tim Boyle just before the start of the 4th quarter. The Bills won 32-6, Wilson hasn’t played since, and he may never suit up for the Jets again based on Monday’s developments.

Jets Want Zach Wilson To Start, But He’s Reluctant

The Jets want to make a switch at QB. The team is leaning towards Zach Wilson to take over, but he is reluctant to stepping back in, sources tell @zackBlatt and me. The team is discussing next steps. More on @theathletic shortly. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 4, 2023

Boyle hasn’t done much of anything to clear up the mess that New York has at their quarterback position. The team still ranks dead last in passing touchdowns and are second-worst when it comes to total passing yards. If we thought that Wilson’s interception percentage of 2.2% was bad, Boyle is at an astounding 5.5%, the highest mark of anyone that has thrown 50+ passes not named Jimmy Garoppolo.

Boyle has been so bad, in fact, that the team is actually considering making yet another switch. According to a report from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Jets are considering putting Zach Wilson back in the starting role. But apparently, Wilson is “reluctant on stepping back in.”

Wilson May Have Played His Last Game In New York

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: The #Jets want to go back to Zach Wilson as their starter but Wilson is “reluctant” to step back into the role, according to @DMRussini The Jets benched him for Tim Boyle and their offense got worse. pic.twitter.com/iCpeU8F4sH — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 4, 2023

While it is hard to see Zach Wilson remaining on the roster for the Jets past this season regardless, Russini’s report certainly makes it feel like a done deal. The young quarterback’s struggles are well noted and documented, and things haven’t improved even with a new offense and mentors. But Wilson believes that he still has what it takes to make in the NFL, and perhaps coming back and playing for a bottom-feeding team with a leaky offensive line isn’t the move he is looking to make to further his career past this season.

While the Jets did make an in-game quarterback change in their game on Sunday against the Falcons, it wasn’t Wilson who they turned to. He was listed third on the depth chart, and Trevor Sieman came in instead and threw 13 passes in a loss. That marked the fourth QB that has taken a snap for New York so far this year, including Aaron Rodgers and his four plays.

Zach Wilson still has one year remaining on his rookie contract, but would the team be willing to take an $11 million cap hit for a player that clearly doesn’t want to play for the team? Any future comments from Wilson himself should help clear up the situation, but it is looking like the relationship between him and the Jets could be finished.