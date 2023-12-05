NFL

Jets QB Update: Tim Boyle Released, Brett Rypien Signed

The New York Jets quarterback carousel continues as the team have just signed Brett Rypien and released Tim Boyle.

 

The quarterbacks for the New York Jets have been a revolving door after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on the first series of the season. Zach Wilson then took over and showed more of the same and then some like last season. Wilson was eventually benched for Tim Boyle. Wilson then reverted to the third string quarterback behind Trevor Siemian. Boyle started up until last week as he was benched for Siemian. Siemian did not fair much better, but has shown in the past to be a somewhat competent quarterback.

Brett Rypien

Now the Jets have signed Brett Rypien who is not a household name but can be better than Tim Boyle all things considered. Rypien was the backup for the Los Angeles Rams and started one game while Matthew Stafford was injured. His performance was bad enough for him to be released shortly after in favor of Carson Wentz. Now Rypien will be the second string or push for the starting gig for the Jets.

The New York Jets are +5 against the Houston Texans in Week 14 according to New York sportsbooks.

A starting quarterback has not been named as of yet for the New York Jets as they face a tough test against the surging Houston Texans. It is possible that they go back to Zach Wilson, but it seems like that ship has sailed. Trevor Siemian would be the most likley starter for the New York Jets come Sunday.

