AC Milan vs Spezia live stream: Serie A preview, kick off time and team news

AC Milan look to go top of Serie A when they face struggling Spezia on Monday evening.

AC Milan vs Spezia live stream

If you’re looking to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Specia, then Livescorebet has you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Livescorebet and watch their AC Milan vs Spezia live stream by opening an account.

Just ensure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet no more than 24 hours prior to the event to be able to tune in.

You can join Livescorebet by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Join Livescorebet and follow AC Milan vs Spezia

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

AC Milan vs Spezia Preview

Milan are currently in second place in Serie A, just two points behind big rivals Internazionale and level on games played. A win this evening will see la Rossoneri go top. Having beaten Empoli, Roma, and Venezia in the league, and Genoa in the Coppa Italia last week of late, fans can quite rightly feel optimistic about their team’s chances of doing so, too, especially given the fine recent form of Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (8 goals and 2 assists in 13 games). Spezia have won two, drawn two, and lost two of their last six games played. But the Little Eagles did beat Genoa in their last match and also bested Milan in the corresponding fixture at the San Siro last year – a performance that will give the Spezia plenty of hope heading into this game. That said, even with all the players out injured, suspended, or at the AFCON for Milan, we still feel the Red and Blacks will have too much to offer their visitors this evening. Spezia are 14th in the league and just three points clear of the relegation zone for a reason, after all.

When does AC Milan vs Spezia kick-off?

The Serie A match: AC Milan vs Spezia kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 17th of January, at the San Siro.

Join Livescorebet and follow AC Milan vs Spezia

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

AC Milan vs Spezia Team News

AC Milan team news

Milan will be without Pietro Pellegri, Alessio Romagnoli, and first choice pair at centreback, Fikayo Tomori, and Simon Kjaer. Midfield general, Sandro Tonali, will also sit this one out due to suspension. Furthermore, the likes of Franck Kessie (Ivory Coast), Ismael Bennacer (Algeria), and Fode Ballo-Toure (Senegal) will also miss tonight’s game due to their involvement with their respective national sides at the Africa Cup of Nations.

AC Milan predicted lineup vs Spezia:

Maignan; Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Hernandez; Krunic, Bakayoko; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic

Spezia team news

Spezia will have to make do without Ghanian midfielder Ebrima Colley who is at the Africa Cup of Nations but will have a host of players back after COVID quarantines.

Spezia predicted line-up vs AC Milan:

Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca; Kovalenko, Sala, Bastoni, Gyasi; Verde; Nzola

Join Livescorebet and follow AC Milan vs Spezia