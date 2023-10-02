Record 14-time European champions Real Madrid will resume their UEFA Champions League journey with a clash against Italian champions Napoli this week. Read on to learn all the key details about the upcoming Group C bout.

Napoli Vs. Real Madrid – Date, Time, & Venue

Napoli will welcome Real Madrid to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for their UEFA Champions League Group C Matchday 2 meeting on Tuesday night (October 3). The game will kick off at 9:00 PM local time (CEST) and 3:00 PM ET (12:00 PM PT).

Napoli Vs. Real Madrid – Where To Watch In US & Canada

Napoli or Real Madrid fans in the United States can catch the mouth-watering game live on TV by tuning in to Paramount+, fuboTV, and Univision. If you wish to stream the UEFA Champions League clash, check out TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, and ViX.

Fans in Canada can watch the game on DAZN.

Napoli Vs. Real Madrid – Team Form & Head-To-Head

Napoli, who sensationally won the Serie A title last season, have not had the best of starts to the 2023-24 campaign. The Partenopei have played seven games so far this season, winning four, losing two, and drawing one. Their recent form, however, has been quite good. They are coming into Tuesday’s game on the back of a 4-0 victory over Lecce, before which they picked up an impressive 4-1 victory over Udinese.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have looked pretty comfortable this season, despite being without two of their top performers, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao. They were on a six-game winning streak in all competition before falling to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid. They, however, have bounced back strongly from that setback, producing their best performance of the season to beat Girona 3-0 in their La Liga meeting on Saturday (September 30). The victory allowed Los Merengues to claim the top spot in La Liga rankings.

The two teams have met each other four times in the UEFA Champions League, with Real Madrid thoroughly dominating the outcome. Thus far, Madrid have won thrice and drawn once, meaning the Italian outfit are without a win against the Champions League royalty. In their last meeting, which came in the Round-of-16 second leg of the 2016-17 season, the Spanish side bagged a 3-1 win over Napoli.

Napoli Vs. Real Madrid – Prediction

Rudi Garcia’s side are no slouch and will be doubly determined to produce something positive in front of their fans on Tuesday. And while they have plenty of quality to hurt Madrid, we do not see them beating them in 90 minutes. We predict a 2-1 victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this week.