Soccer

UEFA Champions League: Napoli Vs. Real Madrid – Date, Where To Watch In US, H2H, Prediction

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Real Madrid Napoli
Real Madrid Napoli

Record 14-time European champions Real Madrid will resume their UEFA Champions League journey with a clash against Italian champions Napoli this week. Read on to learn all the key details about the upcoming Group C bout.

Napoli Vs. Real Madrid – Date, Time, & Venue

Napoli will welcome Real Madrid to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for their UEFA Champions League Group C Matchday 2 meeting on Tuesday night (October 3). The game will kick off at 9:00 PM local time (CEST) and 3:00 PM ET (12:00 PM PT).

Napoli Vs. Real Madrid – Where To Watch In US & Canada

Napoli or Real Madrid fans in the United States can catch the mouth-watering game live on TV by tuning in to Paramount+, fuboTV, and Univision. If you wish to stream the UEFA Champions League clash, check out TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, and ViX.

Fans in Canada can watch the game on DAZN.

Napoli Vs. Real Madrid – Team Form & Head-To-Head

Napoli, who sensationally won the Serie A title last season, have not had the best of starts to the 2023-24 campaign. The Partenopei have played seven games so far this season, winning four, losing two, and drawing one. Their recent form, however, has been quite good. They are coming into Tuesday’s game on the back of a 4-0 victory over Lecce, before which they picked up an impressive 4-1 victory over Udinese.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have looked pretty comfortable this season, despite being without two of their top performers, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao. They were on a six-game winning streak in all competition before falling to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid. They, however, have bounced back strongly from that setback, producing their best performance of the season to beat Girona 3-0 in their La Liga meeting on Saturday (September 30). The victory allowed Los Merengues to claim the top spot in La Liga rankings.

The two teams have met each other four times in the UEFA Champions League, with Real Madrid thoroughly dominating the outcome. Thus far, Madrid have won thrice and drawn once, meaning the Italian outfit are without a win against the Champions League royalty. In their last meeting, which came in the Round-of-16 second leg of the 2016-17 season, the Spanish side bagged a 3-1 win over Napoli.

Napoli Vs. Real Madrid – Prediction

Rudi Garcia’s side are no slouch and will be doubly determined to produce something positive in front of their fans on Tuesday. And while they have plenty of quality to hurt Madrid, we do not see them beating them in 90 minutes. We predict a 2-1 victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this week.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Napoli
Soccer

LATEST UEFA Champions League: Napoli Vs. Real Madrid – Date, Where To Watch In US, H2H, Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h
Bayern Munich Boss Thomas Tuchel
Soccer
5 Players Who Have Completed The Most Dribbles In Top 5 European Leagues: 2 Bayern Munich Stars Feature In List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

There is hardly a more magical sight in soccer than a player leaving defenders in his wake as he dances his way into the penalty area. From Diego Maradona to…

PSG boss Luis Enrique
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Soccer Players On Loan Right Now: PSG Star Tops List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h

Loan deals are becoming increasingly popular in soccer. Many clubs go down that route to save on the transfer fee upfront and identify whether or not the player is right…

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Claims Girona Have “Very Big” Advantage In La Liga Race
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 29 2023
PSG Star Ousmane Dembele
Soccer
PSG Transfer News: 3 Premier League Clubs Monitoring Ousmane Dembele’s Situation Ahead Of January Window
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 29 2023
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“We have to continue to do that” – Mikel Arteta Urges Unbeaten Arsenal To Maintain Winning Mentality
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 29 2023
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Vs. Crystal Palace – Date, Time, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch In US, Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 29 2023
Arrow to top