5 Youngest Teams In The Premier League This Season (November 2023)

Sushan Chakraborty
Every Premier League club take a different approach when building their squad. First, they look at their positional requirements, and then, figure out the funds they have to fill those positions. After analyzing the two, they set long-term and short-term goals. Some seek out players who have an impressive track record of turning up in clutch games, while others prefer to invest in youth and commit to putting in the time they need to flourish. Today, we will take a look at five teams that have taken the latter route.

Here are the five youngest teams in the 2023-24 Premier League season:

#5 Wolverhampton Wanderers – 25.5 Years

Wolverhampton Wanderers have 26 players on their Premier League squad this season, with the squad’s average age standing at 25.5 years. According to Transfermarkt, Wolves’ 26-man squad is valued at €320.48 million ($340.69 million).

Enso Gonzalez, who moved to Molineaux from Libertad in August 2023, is Wolves’ youngest player. The 18-year-old left-winger, however, has not yet played a competitive match under Wolves boss Gary O’Neil.

#4 Sheffield United – 25.4 Years

Newly promoted Sheffield United have the fourth-youngest squad in the Premier League. Their 30-man strong squad has an average age of 25.4 years and is valued at €154.95 million ($164.72 million). Only Luton Town have a less valuable roster than Sheffield in the first division of English soccer.

Academy graduate William Osula is Sheffield United’s youngest player. The center-forward, who turned 20 in August, has played three Premier League games this season but is still looking for his first goal.

#3 Arsenal FC – 25.2 Years

Premier League aspirants Arsenal have one of the youngest squads in the division with an average of 25.2 years. They have 25 players on their payroll, with their combined valuation standing at an eye-popping €1.10 billion ($1.17 billion). The Gunners have the second-most valuable squad in the world, with only Manchester City’s €1.26 billion ($1.34 billion) crew trumping them.

Goalkeeper Karl Hein is Arsenal’s youngest player. The 21-year-old has not played a game for the Gunners’ first team this season, and with Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya already fighting for minutes, he is unlikely to catch a break anytime soon.

#2 Burnley FC  – 24.5 Years

Last season’s Championship winners Burnley FC have the second-youngest squad in the Premier League this season. The average age of their 33-man squad stands at 24.5 years, while the roster is valued at an impressive €256.75 million ($272.14 million).

Aged 18 years, Enock Agyei is Burnley’s youngest player this season. He returned to the club after spending the last season on loan at Belgian club KV Mechelen. The Belgium U18 winger is yet to make his Premier League debut.

#1 Chelsea – 23.2 Years

With an average age of just 23.2 years, Chelsea have the youngest squad in the Premier League this season. The Blues have a whopping 30 players on their roster, with their accumulated valuation soaring to a whopping €999 million ($1.06 billion).

Deivid Washington, 18, is the youngest player at Chelsea‘s disposal this season. However, he has not yet featured for the Blues across competitions. New signing, Romeo Lavia is the second-youngest player at Stamford Bridge. But unfortunately, the 19-year-old is also awaiting his debut, due to a serious ankle injury before the Premier League season commenced.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
