Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Rayan Cherki is going through a tough time at Lyon but does not think Chelsea are in the running for the attacking midfielder.

Premier League giants Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Lyon’s Cherki during the 2023-24 summer transfer window. Reports claimed that the Blues were looking to add a young and creative midfielder to their ranks and had earmarked the 20-year-old. Of course, no move materialized over the summer, with Romano now saying that it was never in the cards anyway.

Romano Plays Down Chelsea’s Interest In Rayan Cherki

Writing in his Daily Briefing column, Romano claimed there was never any truth to the reports crediting Chelsea with an interest in the French midfielder. He claimed that Cherki was not the right fit for Mauricio Pochettino’s system, which is why the club never entertained the idea of signing him.

The Italian journalist revealed (via CaughtOffside):

“Despite links, Rayan Cherki was never an option for Chelsea in the summer, I don’t know why there were so many rumours on Cherki and Chelsea but they always had different plans and it was tactical reason.”

The transfer guru stated Cherki were going through a tough time amid Lyon’s struggles, adding the gifted youngster would not have any trouble finding suitors if he became available next summer.

Romano added:

“For sure it’s not an easy moment at Lyon for him, it’s also understandable to be in a tense situation when things are not working… I’m sure there are many clubs keen on signing him in case he will be available.”

What Is Happening With Cherki & Lyon?

Historically one of the best teams in Ligue 1, Olympique Lyon have been all over the place this season. Picking up just three points from nine French top-flight fixtures (3 Draws, 6 Losses) so far, Lyon find themselves at the bottom of the barrel. Still looking for their first win of the season, they are at a serious risk of being relegated at the end of the season.

Arguably Lyon’s most gifted player Cherki has also lacked quality in the 2023-24 season. The youngster has featured in all nine games for the club so far but has not registered a single goal or assist. Without Cherki running the show in the middle, Lyon could have a tough time getting out of the drop zone.