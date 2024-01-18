El Derbi Madrileno or the Madrid Derby is one of the most highly anticipated games on the Spanish soccer calendar, and for good reason. Not only are Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid home to some of the best players in the world but there is also no love lost between the two biggest teams in Madrid, which adds a lot of spice to their matchups.

This year, we are getting treated to four Madrid derbies in Spain. They have already met twice, once in La Liga and again in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final, with Atletico Madrid winning the former and Real Madrid coming out on top in the latter. The two teams will meet again in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on Thursday (January 18) before squaring off for the fourth time this season in La Liga on February 4.

In anticipation of the upcoming derbies, let us take a quick look at five players who have experienced the thrill of El Derbi Madrileno from both sides. Here are five top players who have played for both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Special note: Real Madrid legend Santiago Bernabeu also donned Atletico Madrid’s jersey. But since he just played one match for Atletico across the entire 1920-21 season, we are keeping him off the list.

#5 Marcos Llorente

Real Madrid academy graduate Marcos Llorente rose through the club’s ranks to earn a promotion to the first team in July 2016. However, due to competition for places, Madrid decided to loan him out to Alaves for more experience. After a dazzling spell at Alaves, Llorente returned to the Santiago Bernabeu in July 2017 and played a part in Madrid’s triumphant 2017-18 UEFA Champions League campaign.

However, Llorente’s minutes dried up considerably in the 2018-19 season, and he also did not receive any assurances of regular involvement from the 2019-20 season. So, in an unexpected move, Llorente joined Real Madrid’s cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid for a €30 million fee in July 2019.

The versatile midfielder has since played 176 games for Atletico, scoring 24 times and providing 28 assists. Llorente emerged as the best player in the division as Atletico won the La Liga title in 2020-21, with the 28-year-old recording 12 goals and 11 assists in 37 games.

#4 Juanfran

Atletico Madrid legend Juanfran spent four years at Real Madrid between 2001 and 2005. He joined Los Blancos’ U19 side from Kelme U19 before earning a well-deserved promotion to Real Madrid Castilla in July 2003. Madrid also enrolled him into their senior team at the same time. The former Spain international, however, failed to carve out a space for himself in the first team and left permanently for CA Osasuna in 2006. Prior to his exit, Juanfran played only 11 games for Madrid, claiming two assists.

Juanfran joined Atletico Madrid following an impressive five-year spell at Osasuna. The former right-back spent the next eight years of his life at Atletico, scoring six goals and providing 41 assists in 355 matches across competitions. He won one La Liga title, two UEFA Europa Leagues, two UEFA Supercups, one Copa del Rey, and one Supercopa de Espana with Diego Simeone’s team.

#3 Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata has been one of Atletico Madrid’s key players since initially joining them in the 2018-19 season, pitching in with 54 goals and 12 assists in 132 matches. This season alone, he has scored 17 times in 26 matches in all competitions and will play a key role as Atletico try to topple their cross-town rivals on Thursday.

Morata, however, was not meant to thrive in this side of town. He was once the prince of Real Madrid, a proud graduate of Madrid’s Canteras academy. Unfortunately, Morata’s emergence clashed with the prolonged rule of Karim Benzema, meaning he had to leave his boyhood club to get regular minutes. Before joining Chelsea for €66 million ($71.93 million) in July 2017, Morata scored 31 goals in 95 games for Los Merengues, helping them to two UEFA Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles amongst other honors.

#2 Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has emerged as one of Real Madrid’s most consistent performers since joining the club from Chelsea in the summer of 2018. Overcoming a wobbly start, the Belgian has produced numerous inhumane saves for Los Blancos, propelling them to two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy in the last five years. The former Blues goalkeeper has played 230 matches for Madrid, keeping 91 clean sheets.

Before making it big at Chelsea and later Real Madrid, Courtois had a good three-year spell at Atletico Madrid. Between 2011 and 2014, the 31-year-old played 154 matches for Los Colchoneros, shutting the attackers out in 76 games. He won one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, and one Europa League with Madrid. He would have won the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League as well had it not been for Real Madrid’s sensational comeback in the final.

#1 Hugo Sanchez

One of the best players Spain has ever seen, Mexico legend Hugo Sanchez moved to Europe with Atletico Madrid in July 1981. Los Rojiblancos loaned him back to UNAM Pumas for the 1981-82 season before integrating him into their first team in July 1982. Over the next three years, Sanchez played 150 games for Atletico in all competitions, scoring 75 times.

The legendary center-forward controversially moved to Atletico’s bitterest rivals Real Madrid in July 1985 and kickstarted an era of unfathomable domestic dominance. With Sanchez leading the attack, Madrid won five consecutive La Liga titles between 1985-86 and 1989-90. They also won four Copas del Rey before Sanchez left for Club America in 1992. Overall, Sanchez played 267 games for the All-Whites, scoring 199 goals.