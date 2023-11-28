Soccer

5 Premier League Stars Who Will Miss UEFA EURO 2024

Sushan Chakraborty
Next summer, the top 24 teams in Europe will battle it out at the UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany. Last season’s finalists England and Italy have qualified for the extravaganza and so have Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Kylian Mbappe’s France. However, not every top European star will hop on the plane to Germany next summer, with many highly rated countries coming up short in the qualifiers.

Now without further ado, let us take a quick look at five top Premier League players who will not compete in the UEFA EURO 2024 next summer:

#5 Victor Lindelof (Manchester United) – Sweden

Sweden, who made it into the knockout rounds of UEFA EURO 2020, have shockingly failed to qualify for UEFA EURO 2024. Captained by Manchester United center-back Victor Lindelof, the Swedes finished in third place in qualifying Group F. Belgium topped the group with 20 points from eight games while Austria came second with 19 points. Lindelof and Co. came third with only 10 points.

The 29-year-old played all eight qualifiers but did not do anything to write home about.

#4 Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion) – Republic Of Ireland

Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Evan Ferguson has emerged as one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League. It is really a shame that he will not be able to stretch his legs at the UEFA EURO 2024 next summer.

Ferguson, 19, who has already scored a hat-trick in the Premier League, will miss the continental competition after the Republic Of Ireland finished fourth in Group B, behind France, Netherlands, and Greece. Ferguson scored twice and provided an assist in six EURO qualifier appearances.

#3 Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) – Sweden

One of the most exciting center-forwards in the Premier League, Alexander Isak has been in fine form for Newcastle United in the 2023-24 season. The 24-year-old has played nine Premier League matches this season, scoring seven times and emerging as his team’s leading goal-getter. Unfortunately, however, Isak failed to carry his club form to the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers.

The Sweden attacker played five qualifier matches this year, recording just one goal and an assist. He missed the rest of the games due to a groin injury.

#2 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – Norway

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is one of the best attacking midfielders in the world. Unfortunately for fans, he will not be able to make his mark at the UEFA EURO 2024 next summer. His country, Norway, finished in third place behind Spain and Scotland in Group A, and their UEFA Nations League rankings could not propel them to a play-off spot.

Odegaard performed decently for Norway in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers, pitching in with a goal and an assist in seven games. His only strike came in a 2-1 win over Georgia in September.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – Norway

Manchester City powerhouse Erling Haaland will not have the opportunity to light the UEFA EURO on fire in Germany, as Norway failed to get out of Group A.

Last season’s Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup winner, Haaland scored six goals in five qualifying matches for Norway. Had he not missed the three games due to groin and ankle issues, the Norwegians might have had a better chance of qualifying for the continental competition.

