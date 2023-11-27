Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on teenager Kobbie Mainoo, saying he was the only Man United player who maintained his “class” throughout the fixture against Everton. Neville further said that Mainoo was good enough to entice Manchester City mastermind Pep Guardiola.

Manchester United bagged a 3-0 victory in their Premier League meeting with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening (November 26). Scoring an otherworldly overhead kick, Alejandro Garnacho captured all the headlines on Merseyside, but Neville was seemingly even more impressed with another of Manchester United’s teenagers.

Neville Says Mainoo Looked Like A Manchester City Player Against Everton

The former England international thoroughly enjoyed what he saw from Mainoo on Sunday. Neville believes Mainoo was unfazed even when Manchester United were under pressure, and did a superb job at manning the defensive midfield role. The fullback-pundit even said that the 18-year-old was good enough to tempt one of the best managers in the business, Guardiola.

Neville told Sky Sports (via Football365):

“It was impressive and there’s no point getting carried away because the reality is he’s got 17 or 18 years in front of him and a lot of work to do.

“But sometimes when you see a player come in for the first time and their temperament… He’s obviously got technical ability and skill, you don’t play for Manchester United in the first place if you haven’t got that you don’t get picked by Erik ten Hag if you haven’t got that – but what you don’t know is how they’ll handle it.”

He continued:

“He’s gone in here at Goodison Park, in what could have been the most ferocious atmospheres for many a year in a hostile environment, and he looked class. We know he’s class and got class, but he looked class in that environment.

“The biggest compliment I can pay him, and it hurts to say it, is that he looked like a Man City player. I thought that was someone that Pep Guardiola would look at and be thinking ‘I’d want him in my midfield, that’s what my midfield players do’.”

Mainoo Kept Manchester United From Going Behind Against Everton

Although the scoreline suggests otherwise, Manchester United did not have it easy against Everton. Sean Dyche’s side were easily the better team in the first half, creating a flurry of chances. However, thanks to their sub-par finishing and a vital block from Mainoo, United managed to keep their noses in front. In the 32nd minute, James Garner latched onto the loose ball following an attempt from Dominik Calvert-Lewin and immediately turned it toward Andre Onana’s goal. With the goalkeeper out of position, Manchester United needed a savior, and right on cue came Mainoo, swooping in to clear the ball off the goal line. Had it not been for that vital defensive action, there is no telling how the game would have panned out.