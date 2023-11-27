Soccer

“He looked like a Man City player” – Gary Neville Names Manchester United Player Pep Guardiola Would ‘Want’ In His Midfield

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Might Want To Sign Manchester United Star
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Might Want To Sign Manchester United Star

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on teenager Kobbie Mainoo, saying he was the only Man United player who maintained his “class” throughout the fixture against Everton. Neville further said that Mainoo was good enough to entice Manchester City mastermind Pep Guardiola.

Manchester United bagged a 3-0 victory in their Premier League meeting with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening (November 26). Scoring an otherworldly overhead kick, Alejandro Garnacho captured all the headlines on Merseyside, but Neville was seemingly even more impressed with another of Manchester United’s teenagers.

Neville Says Mainoo Looked Like A Manchester City Player Against Everton

The former England international thoroughly enjoyed what he saw from Mainoo on Sunday. Neville believes Mainoo was unfazed even when Manchester United were under pressure, and did a superb job at manning the defensive midfield role. The fullback-pundit even said that the 18-year-old was good enough to tempt one of the best managers in the business, Guardiola.

Neville told Sky Sports (via Football365):

It was impressive and there’s no point getting carried away because the reality is he’s got 17 or 18 years in front of him and a lot of work to do. 

But sometimes when you see a player come in for the first time and their temperament… He’s obviously got technical ability and skill, you don’t play for Manchester United in the first place if you haven’t got that you don’t get picked by Erik ten Hag if you haven’t got that – but what you don’t know is how they’ll handle it.

He continued:

He’s gone in here at Goodison Park, in what could have been the most ferocious atmospheres for many a year in a hostile environment, and he looked class. We know he’s class and got class, but he looked class in that environment.

The biggest compliment I can pay him, and it hurts to say it, is that he looked like a Man City player. I thought that was someone that Pep Guardiola would look at and be thinking ‘I’d want him in my midfield, that’s what my midfield players do’.”

Mainoo Kept Manchester United From Going Behind Against Everton

Although the scoreline suggests otherwise, Manchester United did not have it easy against Everton. Sean Dyche’s side were easily the better team in the first half, creating a flurry of chances. However, thanks to their sub-par finishing and a vital block from Mainoo, United managed to keep their noses in front. In the 32nd minute, James Garner latched onto the loose ball following an attempt from Dominik Calvert-Lewin and immediately turned it toward Andre Onana’s goal. With the goalkeeper out of position, Manchester United needed a savior, and right on cue came Mainoo, swooping in to clear the ball off the goal line. Had it not been for that vital defensive action, there is no telling how the game would have panned out.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
MLS & Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Has Been The Best Transfer Of The Summer
Soccer

LATEST Columbus Crew & New York Red Bulls Become First Teams To Increase Ticket Prices For Matches Against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  13s
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Might Want To Sign Manchester United Star
Soccer
“He looked like a Man City player” – Gary Neville Names Manchester United Player Pep Guardiola Would ‘Want’ In His Midfield
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on teenager Kobbie Mainoo, saying he was the only Man United player who maintained his “class” throughout the fixture against Everton. Neville…

Manchester United Forward Alejandro Garnacho
Soccer
“Don’t compare, I don’t think it is right” – Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Says Alejandro Garnacho Cannot Yet Be Compared To Cristiano Ronaldo & Wayne Rooney
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has asked everyone not to compare Alejandro Garnacho with Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney following his wonder strike against Everton. The coach, however, believes…

Arsenal Have Won 5 Of Their 7 Games This Season
Soccer
10 Teams With Least League Goals Conceded In 2023-24: Arsenal Are In 6th Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Real Madrid Winger Rodrygo
Soccer
Rodrygo Shines As Real Madrid Beat Cadiz To Reach La Liga Summit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Manchester United Forward Alejandro Garnacho
Soccer
Alejandro Garnacho Pays Homage To Cristiano Ronaldo As Manchester United Down Everton
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h
Cristiano Ronaldo Chip
Soccer
“Happy weekend everyone!” – Cristiano Ronaldo In Jubilant Mood After Scoring 40-Yard Stunner In Al-Nassr Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 25 2023
Arrow to top