France Football’s Ballon d’Or is arguably the most coveted individual honor in soccer. Every year, the award is handed out to the best player over the last season, meaning one must not only keep himself in top physical and mental shape but also pitch in with invaluable performances to push his club and/or country to glory.

Considering the demanding nature of the game, it is quite difficult for players over 30 to keep pace with the youngsters and snatch the Golden Ball Award away from under their noses. There have been a few exceptions, though, and today, we will have a look at them. Now, without further ado, let’s check out the five oldest players to win the award since its inception in 1956.

#5 Alfredo Di Stefano (1959) – 33 years, 5 months, and 11 days

Aged 33 years, five months, and 11 days, Real Madrid icon Alfredo Di Stefano won his second Ballon d’Or in 1959, thus becoming the fifth-oldest player in history to reach the summit of soccer. Di Stefano’s first Ballon d’Or triumph came in 1957.

Nicknamed “The Blonde Arrow”, Di Stefano was often the quickest player on the pitch. He took the opposition out of the equation with his breakneck pace, created chances at will, and scored for fun. He was the architect behind Los Blancos’ five consecutive European Cup wins between 1956 and 1960. Di Stefano also won eight La Liga titles during his stay in the Spanish capital.

#4 Lev Yashin (1963) – 34 years, 1 month, and 26 days

In fourth place, we have the iconic former Soviet Union goalkeeper Lev Yashin. Yashin, who is widely regarded as the greatest keeper of all time, won the Ballon d’Or in 1963, aged 34 years, one month, and 26 days. He is the only goalkeeper in history to win the Ballon d’Or.

Yashin impacted the game like no other. He was always prepared to sweep dangerous balls out of his area, led vocally whenever his team needed him, and instigated counter-attacks with his inch-perfect deliveries. Honoring the great man, France Football introduced the Yashin Trophy in 2019, which is awarded to the best goalkeeper each year.

#3 Karim Benzema (2022) – 34 Years, 9 Months, And 29 Days

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema is currently the third oldest player in history to win the Ballon d’Or Award. The French superstar was 34 years, nine months, and 29 days old when he bagged the accolade in 2022.

Benzema won the Golden Ball on the back of a breathtaking 2021-22 campaign for Real Madrid. The Al-Ittihad star featured in 46 games for the Whites in all competitions, scoring a staggering 44 times and providing 15 assists. His exploits helped Los Merengues to La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and Supercopa de Espana glory that season.

#2 Lionel Messi (2023) – 36 years, 4 Months, and 6 Days

On October 30th, Lionel Messi made history by winning his eighth Ballon d’Or Award, pulling further away from arch-rival and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. He also broke a couple of records along the way, becoming the first active MLS player to win the award and dethroning Karim Benzema as the oldest Golden Ball winner of this century. Messi was 36 years, four months, and six days old when he claimed the award in Paris.

The Inter Miami star won the award on the back of a legendary campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He pitched in with seven goals and three assists as Argentina lifted their third FIFA World Cup.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time Messi has climbed up to second place in the rankings. Aged 34 years, five months, and five days, he became the second-oldest player to win the award when he reached the pinnacle of soccer in 2021.

#1 Stanley Matthews (1956) – 41 years, 10 months, and 17 days

Legendary outside right, Sir Stanley Matthews was the first winner of the Ballon d’Or Award in 1956. He is also the oldest in history to win it, having claimed the Golden Ball at the age of 41 years, 10 months, and 17 days. Widely regarded as one of the greatest English players of all time, Matthews won the award as a Blackpool player.

Matthews, who was one of the most versatile players of his time, is the only player in history to be knighted while he was still playing. His greatest-ever performance came in the 1953 FA Cup final against Bolton Wanderers, during which he inspired his team to overturn a 3-1 deficit and claim a mesmerizing 4-3 victory.