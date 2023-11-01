Soccer

“It’s a disgrace!” – Jerome Rothen Questions Ballon d’Or Credibility, Says Lionel Messi Was Not Even The Best At PSG

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Lionel Messi Is The Second Oldest Player To Win The Ballon d'Or
Lionel Messi Is The Second Oldest Player To Win The Ballon d'Or

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Jerome Rothen has branded Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or win a “disgrace”, saying Manchester City’s Erling Haaland enjoyed a much better campaign than the Argentine.

On Monday (October 30), Messi won his record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or in Paris, France. Haaland, who won the Treble with City last season, finished second in the Golden Ball race, while PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe clinched the third spot. Both Haaland (52 goals) and Mbappe (41 goals) scored considerably more goals than Messi (21 goals) in club soccer in the 2022-23 season.

Rothen Slams Ballon d’Or Credibility For Giving Trophy To Lionel Messi

On RMC Sport’s Rothen s’enflamme program, the former French midfielder claimed it was absurd that Messi won the Ballon d’Or despite Haaland’s heroics for Manchester City.

He said (via GOAL):

It’s a disgrace! Of course, it’s a disgrace. As far as I’m concerned, it should have gone to Haaland. From August 2022 to June 2023, what criteria lead us to say that Leo Messi is above the others? There’s hardly any criterion where he’s number 1. If we look at his record, he’s inferior to Haaland, even though he won the World Cup. Haaland won everything with Manchester City. And of course you can’t compare him with the World Cup, because Haaland is Norwegian.

At PSG, Messi wasn’t above the rest, he wasn’t the best player at the club. It’s problematic that a guy who’s won the Ballon d’Or, who’s supposed to be the best player in the world, isn’t even the best player at his club. My journalist friends [the voters], for the last three or four years, Messi hasn’t been the best player in the world. You have to stop being delirious! And over the last four years, he’s won two Ballon d’Or awards. So for me, it’s shameful. I’m hallucinating.

Messi’s Ballon d’Or Win Is Not Unexpected

Since the award’s inception in 1956, the Ballon d’Or has always paid extra attention to the FIFA World Cup. Players who pitch in with important performances en route to lifting the coveted trophy have generally gotten a leg up in the Ballon d’Or race. So, while Haaland did all he could to win the individual accolade, Messi simply had the FIFA World Cup factor working in his favor.

The Inter Miami superstar was sensational for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games. His brace in the final against France allowed La Albiceleste to push the match to extra time while his spot kick helped Argentina beat Les Bleus in the shootout. For his heroics, Messi was awarded the Golden Ball in Qatar.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Lionel Messi Is The Second Oldest Player To Win The Ballon d'Or
Soccer

LATEST “It’s a disgrace!” – Jerome Rothen Questions Ballon d’Or Credibility, Says Lionel Messi Was Not Even The Best At PSG

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  35min
Real Madrid Star Vinicius Junior
Soccer
Report: Vinicius Junior’s Salary Revealed After Latest Real Madrid Contract Extension
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

On Tuesday (October 21), Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior signed a contract extension, committing to stay at the club until June 30, 2027. According to 90min, the contract had been…

Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Will Lead PSG In The UEFA Champions League This Season
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Provides Kylian Mbappe Update After The Frenchman’s Cheeky Gesture At Ballon d’Or Gala
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe have been flirting with each other since the dawn of time, with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) making another seemingly suggestive gesture on Monday (October 30)….

3 Premier League Teams Are Interested In Wirtz
Soccer
Journalist Names 3 Premier League Teams That Are Showing The Most Interest In Leverkusen Star Florian Wirtz
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Lionel Messi Is One Of The Youngest Players To Win The Ballon dOr
Soccer
5 Youngest Players To Win The Ballon d’Or: Lionel Messi Claims 3rd Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Manchester City With The Champions League
Soccer
10 Most Valuable Teams In The World (November 2023): Manchester City Top List By Landslide
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Manchester City's Erling Haaland Is One Of The Most Clinical Players In England
Soccer
“Nobody was better than Haaland” – Lothar Matthaus Questions Merit Of Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 31 2023
Arrow to top