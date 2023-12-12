Barcelona star Sergi Roberto has revealed he was dumfounded by Lionel Messi’s departure in the summer of 2021, admitting no one knows what led to the Argentine’s tragic exit.

Barcelona’s most prolific and decorated player in history, Messi left Camp Nou in tears in the summer of 2021. Messi and Barca initially looked confident of finding a middle ground and extending their partnership, but it ultimately did not turn out that way. Having run down his contract, Messi left the club as a free agent and eventually joined Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Roberto Opens Up About Lionel Messi Shock In 2021

La Masia academy graduate Roberto was shell-shocked by Messi’s tragic exit, with him saying it felt strange not seeing the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner in training.

On the B3TTer podcast, the Spaniard said (via GOAL):

“Leo Messi’s departure shocked me a lot. Neither I nor my team-mates expected it. We thought he was going to renew. It’s been a few years now, but nobody knows what really happened in those days. I thought he was going to play here his whole career.

“Leo Messi is the best player in the club’s history, in football history… You expect to see him the next day in training, but suddenly he’s not there. It’s like the club was starting from scratch. He was part of all of the good years for the club. You never see him talk about how he’s the best, how important he is to others. He always looks out for the team’s best interests.”

Roberto Plays Down Inter Miami Rumors, Says He Is Happy At Barcelona

The 31-year-old, who will become a free agent at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, has yet to sign a contract extension with the Camp Nou outfit. With his future in the air, some outlets have linked him with a move to Messi’s Inter Miami and Brazilian side Palmeiras.

The versatile defender, however, has played the rumors down, saying he is very happy to play under Xavi.

He added:

“With Xavi as the coach, I feel very comfortable. I have his confidence. At the end of the season, if the club is happy with me, I will continue. I’m talking to Barca. At the moment I’m not going to go to another team. Everything that is said about me going to Miami or Palmeiras… it’s all lies. It’s true that I would like to have experience in the MLS in the future, but it is not yet the time for it. At the moment I say that I want to stay at Barca.”

Messi and Roberto played 245 games together at Barcelona, combining for four goals.