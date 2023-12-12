Soccer

“Leo Messi’s departure shocked me a lot” – Barca Veteran Sergi Roberto Admits No One Knows What Happened Between Lionel Messi & Barcelona

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Sergi Robero And Lionel Messi At Barcelona
Sergi Robero And Lionel Messi At Barcelona

Barcelona star Sergi Roberto has revealed he was dumfounded by Lionel Messi’s departure in the summer of 2021, admitting no one knows what led to the Argentine’s tragic exit.

Barcelona’s most prolific and decorated player in history, Messi left Camp Nou in tears in the summer of 2021. Messi and Barca initially looked confident of finding a middle ground and extending their partnership, but it ultimately did not turn out that way. Having run down his contract, Messi left the club as a free agent and eventually joined Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Roberto Opens Up About Lionel Messi Shock In 2021

La Masia academy graduate Roberto was shell-shocked by Messi’s tragic exit, with him saying it felt strange not seeing the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner in training.

On the B3TTer podcast, the Spaniard said (via GOAL):

Leo Messi’s departure shocked me a lot. Neither I nor my team-mates expected it. We thought he was going to renew. It’s been a few years now, but nobody knows what really happened in those days. I thought he was going to play here his whole career.

Leo Messi is the best player in the club’s history, in football history… You expect to see him the next day in training, but suddenly he’s not there. It’s like the club was starting from scratch. He was part of all of the good years for the club. You never see him talk about how he’s the best, how important he is to others. He always looks out for the team’s best interests.

Roberto Plays Down Inter Miami Rumors, Says He Is Happy At Barcelona

The 31-year-old, who will become a free agent at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, has yet to sign a contract extension with the Camp Nou outfit. With his future in the air, some outlets have linked him with a move to Messi’s Inter Miami and Brazilian side Palmeiras.

The versatile defender, however, has played the rumors down, saying he is very happy to play under Xavi.

He added:

With Xavi as the coach, I feel very comfortable. I have his confidence. At the end of the season, if the club is happy with me, I will continue. I’m talking to Barca. At the moment I’m not going to go to another team. Everything that is said about me going to Miami or Palmeiras… it’s all lies. It’s true that I would like to have experience in the MLS in the future, but it is not yet the time for it. At the moment I say that I want to stay at Barca.

Messi and Roberto played 245 games together at Barcelona, combining for four goals.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Have Been Poor This Season
Soccer

LATEST “The reality has kicked in” – Danny Murphy Delivers Damning Erik Ten Hag Verdict Amid Manchester United’s Poor Run Of Form

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 12 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi
Soccer
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami To Take On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr In Saudi Arabia Next Year
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 12 2023

Ending weeks of speculation, Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami have confirmed they will indeed take on Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in 2024, allowing fans to witness the…

Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Blues Have No Plans To Keep 30-Year-Old Despite His Fine Form This Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 12 2023

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Chelsea have no plans to keep Romelu Lukaku, despite his encouraging performances for AS Roma in the 2023-24 season. Lukaku’s Transfer Has Been…

Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand
Soccer
“Why are you going United?” – Rio Ferdinand Advises Barcelona Star Not To Risk His Career By Signing For Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 12 2023
Manchester United And Bayern Munich Logo
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: Manchester United Vs. Bayern Munich – Where To Watch In US, H2H & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 12 2023
UEFA Champions League Trophy On Display
Soccer
5 Teams That Have Conceded The Most Goals In The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 12 2023
punched ref
Soccer
WATCH: Referee Punched in Turkish Soccer League by Ankaragucu Club President, Mass Brawl Ensues
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 12 2023
Arrow to top