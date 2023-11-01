Soccer

5 Youngest Players To Win The Ballon d’Or: Lionel Messi Claims 3rd Spot

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Lionel Messi Is One Of The Youngest Players To Win The Ballon dOr
Lionel Messi Is One Of The Youngest Players To Win The Ballon dOr

The Ballon d’Or is the most coveted individual honor in soccer. Every aspiring soccer player worth his salt dreams of adding it to his trophy cabinet, but climbing atop the hallowed podium is easier said than done. The voters are not just convinced by outlandish performances, they are equally interested in how the said displays impacted the outcome.

Needless to say, it is mighty difficult to meet the criteria, even more so for young players. Yet, some have defied the odds over the years, reached the summit of soccer at an age unimaginable for most. Now, without further ado, let’s check out the five youngest Ballon d’Or winners in history.

#5 Oleg Blokhin – 23 years, 1 Month, and 25 days

Oleg Blokhin Is One Of The Youngest Player To Win The Ballon d'Or
Oleg Blokhin Won The Award In 1975

Aged 23 years, one month, and 25 days, Soviet Union star Oleg Blokhin won the Ballon d’Or in 1975. He became only the second player from the Soviet Union, after Lev Yashin in 1963, to win the prestigious award.

Blokhin, who won the award as a Dynamo Kyiv player, won the award on the back of a double-winning campaign with the Ukrainian club. He scored 23 goals in 36 appearances as Kyiv bagged the Soviet Top League and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

#4 George Best – 22 years, 7 Months, and 2 days

George Best Is The Youngest Manchester United Player To Win The Ballon d'Or
George Best Won The Golden Ball In 1968

Manchester United icon George Best became the youngest player to win the Ballon d’Or when he claimed the coveted trophy in 1968. He was 22 years, seven months, and two days old at the time.

Best was named the finest player in Europe after he played a starring role in guiding the Red Devils to European Cup glory in the 1967-68 season. The Northern Irishman scored an impressive 32 times in 53 games across competitions. He also won the FWA Footballer of the Year and the First Division Golden Boot that season.

#3 Lionel Messi – 22 years, 5 Months, and 7 days

Lionel Messi Is One Of The Youngest Players To Win The Ballon d'Or
Lionel Messi Won His First Ballon d’Or In 2009

Aged 22 years, five months, and seven days, Lionel Messi won his first Ballon d’Or in 2009, following a Treble-winning season with boyhood club Barcelona. On Monday (October 30), the Argentine won his record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or, having helped Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi, who won six of his eight Ballon d’Or Awards at Barcelona, enjoyed a jaw-dropping 2008-09 campaign. He played 51 games that season, scoring 38 times and providing 19 assists, helping Barca to UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and Copa del Rey glory.

#2 Michael Owen – 22 years and 4 days

Michael Owen Is The Youngest English Player To Win The Ballon d'Or
Michael Owen Was 22 Years And 4 Days Old When He Won The Ballon d’Or

One of the most prolific English attackers in history, Michael Owen won the Ballon d’Or in 2001. He was just 22 years and four days old when he reached the pinnacle of soccer.

Owen’s triumph came on the back of an explosive campaign for Liverpool. The striker appeared in 46 games for the Reds in the 2000-01 season, scoring 24 times and providing eight assists. His heroics helped the Merseysiders to a cup treble, with then-Gerard Houllier’s side winning the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, and English League Cup.

#1 Ronaldo Nazario – 21 years, 3 months, and 5 days

Ronaldo Nazario Is The Youngest Player In History To Win The Ballon d'Or
Ronaldo Nazario Was The Last Inter Player To Win Golden Ball (1997)

Arguably the greatest center-forward the world has ever seen, Brazil icon Ronaldo Nazario won his first Ballon d’Or in 1997, aged just 21 years, 3 months, and 5 days. His triumph came on the back of an unforgettable 1996-97 campaign at Barcelona.

Ronaldo featured in 49 games for the Blaugrana that season, scoring an astonishing 47 times and providing 13 times. His exploits helped Barca to the Copa del Rey, the Europapokal der Pokalsieger, and the Supercopa de Espana trophies that season. Nazario won his second Ballon d’Or award in 2002 after helping Brazil to the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Lionel Messi Is One Of The Youngest Players To Win The Ballon dOr
Soccer

LATEST 5 Youngest Players To Win The Ballon d’Or: Lionel Messi Claims 3rd Spot

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  35min
Manchester City With The Champions League
Soccer
10 Most Valuable Teams In The World (November 2023): Manchester City Top List By Landslide
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

They say that signing the biggest players does not guarantee success in soccer. And while it is true that money is not the only criterion for success, we cannot overlook…

Manchester City's Erling Haaland Is One Of The Most Clinical Players In England
Soccer
“Nobody was better than Haaland” – Lothar Matthaus Questions Merit Of Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h

Inter Milan legend Lothar Matthaus has said Manchester City star Erling Haaland deserved to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or, claiming winner Lionel Messi was not better than the striker. Inter…

Lionel Messi One Of The Oldest Players To Win Ballon d'Or
Soccer
“Being a manager is something that attracts me” – Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Issues Interesting Barcelona Update
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  23h
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Erik Ten Hag Exit Rumors Following Manchester City Loss
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 31 2023
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer Rumor: Blues Sent Scouts To Spain To Monitor 23-Year-Old Long-Term Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 31 2023
Manchester City Star Esme Morgan
Soccer
Manchester City defender Esme Morgan raises Over £20,000 For Mental Health Center In Sheffield
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 31 2023
Arrow to top