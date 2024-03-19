Soccer

“It was a very important moment for me” – Manchester United Star Antony Says Liverpool Goal Was Crucial, Reveals Plans To Justify £85 Million Price Tag

Sushan Chakraborty
Antony Is One Of Manchester United's Most Expensive Signings
Antony Is One Of Manchester United's Most Expensive Signings

Manchester United winger Antony has admitted the goal against Liverpool was crucial for his morale. He also acknowledged the burden of his lofty £85 million ($107.80 million) price tag and expressed his desire to “repay” it all on the pitch. 

Manchester United secured a dramatic 4-3 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in their FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon (March 17). Scott McTominay drew first blood for the hosts before Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah scored one goal each before half-time to put Liverpool in the driving seat. 

Three minutes before the full-time whistle, Antony popped up with the equalizer for Manchester United, pushing the game into extra time. Liverpool struck again in extra time to pull ahead, but a timely double from Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo secured a 4-3 victory for Erik ten Hag’s side. 

Antony Emphasizes The Importance Of Liverpool Goal, Says He Wants To Justify His Worth

Speaking to reporters after the dramatic FA Cup showdown, the Brazilian winger emphasized the importance of the equalizer against Liverpool.

He said (via GOAL):

It was a very important goal, it gave us the chance to go to extra time and try to win. Personally, it was a very important moment for me, I needed that goal. At no point did I stop thinking about it and working.

It’s games like this that show our values and I believe this will motivate everyone for the season. It was a great game. Our team fought until the last minute. We showed the strength that United has in front of our fans. We have the possibility of winning another title for the club and we will fight for it.”

Antony has received a lot of flak for his lack of consistency, but he has promised that he is working to do justice to his mega price tag.

The 24-year-old added:

It has been a period of a lot of learning. I try to learn from each criticism and understand where I can improve. I have been working silently to evolve and show my football on the field. I have also been training my right foot, to make it better. I know my potential and I know why Manchester hired me. I want to repay all of this on the field.”

Antony has played 30 games for Manchester United this season, scoring twice and providing an assist. His contract with the club expires in June 2027.

Arrow to top