“The third season was like starting problems” – Chelsea Legend Eden Hazard Opens On Playing Under Legendary Manager Jose Mourinho

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Chelsea Ace Eden Hazard
Chelsea Ace Eden Hazard

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has admitted his relationship broke down with Jose Mourinho toward the end of their time together at Stamford Bridge. He, however, holds the ‘Special One’ in high regard and is proud to have played under him.

Jose Mourinho Was Sacked By Chelsea Following A Disastrous Third Season

Having guided Chelsea to consecutive Premier League titles in his first spell (2004 to 2007), Mourinho returned to Stamford Bridge in July 2013. Hazard, who had established himself as the Blues’ star player by then, thrived under the manager, playing almost every game and enjoying protection in training sessions.

Mourinho took Chelsea to the Premier League and Carabao Cup glory in the 2014-15 season, and Hazard emerged as the team’s most prolific player. The Belgian played 52 games in all competitions in 2014-15, scoring 19 times and providing 13 assists. The good feeling, however, did not last, as the Pensioners completely lost their way in the 2015-16 season.

By the end of November, Chelsea had slipped to 14th place in the Premier League standings, having dropped points in 10 (3 draws, 7 defeats) of 14 games. According to reports, Mourinho had also fallen out with many of his players, including his star man Hazard.

On December 17, following the defeat (9 in 16 Premier League games) to Leicester City, Chelsea relieved Mourinho of his responsibilities as manager.

Eden Hazard Discusses Relationship With Former Boss Jose Mourinho

Speaking on ex-Chelsea teammate John Obi Mikel’s Obi One Podcast, Hazard acknowledged his relationship with Mourinho deteriorated in the 2015-16 season, but said he had nothing but respect for the Portuguese.

The 33-year-old said (via The Daily Mail):

The first two seasons, amazing. Remember the first year, the team was new so it was just the beginning. Then the second season of Jose we won the league and we won the League Cup.

Then the third season was like starting problems, we lost games and at the end the relationship went away a little bit.”

He concluded by adding:

But then I have just huge respect for him and what he did in his whole career as a manager. Now I can tell my kids that Jose Mourinho was my manager for like two-and-a-half years. Just a good story, you know.”

Hazard played 125 games under Mourinho across competitions, recording 36 goals and 27 assists.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
