English Premier League outfit Arsenal are one of the most decorated and prestigious clubs in Europe. They have a passionate fanbase, a famed youth academy in Hale End, London; and have had the privilege of fielding some of the game’s greatest players, including Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, and Tony Adams.

Thanks to their impressive pull in the transfer market and an academy that keeps producing excellent players, competition for places is quite high at Arsenal. So, it takes something really special for players to remain fit and keep cracking into the first team every single game.

In today’s article, we will take a look at five soccer stars who have defined consistency at Arsenal, playing the most consecutive Premier League matches for the club. Let’s begin!

#5 Nigel Winterburn – 66 matches

Legendary left-back Nigel Winterburn is the first name on the list, with the former England international appearing in 66 successive Premier League matches between April 1996 and February 1998.

Winterburn joined the Gunners from Wimbledon FC in 1987 and stayed put until July 2000. In 13 years, Winterburn took part in 538 matches for them, scoring nine times and claiming 13 assists across competitions. Winterburn was a mainstay in Arsene Wenger’s XI and helped the club to three English championships (1988-89, 1990-91, 1997-98), two FA Cups, one League Cup, and three FA Community Shields.

#4 Gabriel Magalhaes – 74 matches*

Brazilian center-back Gabriel Magalhaes has been a regular for Arsenal since joining them from LOSC Lille in September 2020. The 25-year-old struggled with COVID-19 and a knee injury in the initial days of his Arsenal career but has been firing on all cylinders since September 2021, making 78 consecutive Premier League appearances since.

Magalhaes was one of Mikel Arteta’s first-choice center-backs as the Londoners contested for the Premier League title in the 2022-23 season. However, with Arteta deploying Thomas Partey as a right-back this season, Ben White has taken his place at the heart of the defense, reducing him to appearances off the bench. The defender has so far played 121 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 11 times.

#3 Gael Clichy – 78 matches

Arsenal signed talented left-back Gael Clichy from AS Cannes in the summer of 2003. He took a while to get into the groove, but once he did, he never looked back. The 38-year-old’s best run came between March 2007 and April 2009, during which he featured a whopping 78 consecutive Premier League matches.

Clichy played a total of 264 games for the English giants, scoring six times and providing 11 assists across competitions. He won the 2003-04 Premier League, one FA Cup, and one FA Community Shield with the club from north London. He joined Manchester City in July 2011 and won two more Premier League titles before leaving the Cityzens in the summer of 2017.

#2 Paul Merson – 82 matches

One of the best right-midfielders to ply his trade in the English Premier League, Paul Merson took part in 82 consecutive league matches for Arsenal. Merson’s run started in February 1995 and lasted until March 1997.

Merson, who retired in July 2018, played a total of 386 matches for the north London club in all competitions, scoring 89 times and providing 30 assists. His exploits helped Arsenal to two Premier League titles (1988-89, 1990-91), one FA Cup, one League Cup, and one FA Community Shield.

#1 Bukayo Saka – 82 matches*

Bukayo Saka made history when he stepped onto the pitch for Arsenal’s Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Monday (August 21), matching Paul Merson’s record for most consecutive Premier League appearances for the club. Saka, who came through the Gunners’ academy, has not missed a single Premier League game since May 2021. Unless he picks up a mystery injury, Saka should break Merson’s record in the upcoming league match against Fulham on Saturday (August 26).

Saka has been one of Mikel Arteta’s key men since officially joining the senior team in the summer of 2019. The England international has so far taken part in 182 games for the club in all competitions, pitching in with 39 goals and 41 assists.